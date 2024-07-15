Soar through the skies with the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo camera drone, $94 off in this early Prime Day deal

The DJI Mini 3 is a superb, lightweight camera drone that, despite its size, offers 4K HDR video, perfect for capturing the sky, or what's beneath it. The DJI Mini 3 Fly Combo package takes this drone and adds in a shoulder bag and three batteries, letting you fly for nearly two hours. And thanks to this early Prime Day drone deal, you can save $94 on the whole bundle.



You can get the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo on sale right now at Amazon for $495.

The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo is small enough to pack away and it can film in glorious 4K HDR video. It's a budget-friendly but powerful drone, from one of the arena's most recognised names. We awarded it four stars in our DJI Mini 3 review and think it's one of the best beginner drones.

Want to know more? Here's just what the DJI Mini 3 has to offer and why you should take advantage of this early Prime Day deal.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo was $589 now $495 from Amazon. Save $94 on this brilliant but budget-friendly DJI Mini 3 Combo bundle. The drone offers 4K HDR Video, perfect for filming from the air. We think the DJI Mini 3 is the best beginner drone, but the Combo bundle makes it an even better deal, with 3 batteries for up to 114-min flight time.

If you've ever wanted to get a bird's eye view of the skies, the DJI Mini 3 drone is as close as you're going to get, until someone invents a rocket pack. It's lightweight enough to be portable but powerful enough that you can capture 4K HDR video. And it's also easy enough to use that beginners can come to grips with it.

You can even attach a phone to the remote so you're seeing what the drone sees as you fly it. And it'll happily hover if you want to get footage of something interesting.

The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo takes the DJI Mini 3 and bundles it with a host of extras, including three batteries for 114 minutes of flight time, a case, 18 spare screws and even 3 spare propellers so you can be up and flying in no time.

Image 1 of 2 The DJI MIni 3 pro being flown during our full review. (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott)

Key features: 6.2 miles / 10 km video transmission range, 4K, 2.7K, 1080p (FHD) video resolution, 248g weight, up to 38 mins flight time per battery.

Product launched: December 2022.

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest ever price on the 48-inch model was $419, but it's been sitting at $600 - 700 for the last few years.

Price comparison: Amazon: $495 | Best Buy: $495.99

Reviews consensus: We rated this as a superb little drone, suitable for beginners and hobbyists alike. We praised its image and video quality, its portability and the fact that it can handle flying strong winds. The extras make it an even better buy.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★ Toms Guide: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Drones, Best Beginner Drones

✅ Buy it if: You want an easy-to-fly drone that offers great 4K video quality, and are looking to fly for long stretches without breaking the bank.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for a pro-level model, or if you need collision avoidance or multiple cameras. You could consider the DJI Mavic 3 Pro instead.

