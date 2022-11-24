Save over $240 on Anycubic FDM printers in Walmart's Black Friday sale

Two Anycubic 3D printers are discounted in Walmart’s Black Friday deals, helping you get started with the process of building items from nothing.

Anycubic is one of the most trusted names in 3D printing, and for good reason – we’ve marked many of their models as being some of the best 3D printers available in 2022. Now, as Black Friday is on our doorstep, Walmart is offering a sizeable discount on two different models.

The retailer is offering the Anycubic Vyper for $319 (opens in new tab), which is a saving of $110.99 off of the MSRP, while the Anycubic Kobra Max is down to $509 (opens in new tab) – a drop of almost 33% from the $749.99 usual price. These are two of the best FDM 3D printer deals we've seen so far this Black Friday.

Not sure if an FDM printer is right for you? We've put together a guide to help you figure out which 3D printer you should buy this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Vyper 3D printer - was $429.99 , now $319 at Walmart (opens in new tab) This compact 3D printer has plenty of room to build complex projects while offering key features like automatic shut-off.



(opens in new tab) Anycubic Kobra Max 3D printer - was $749.99 , now $509 at Walmart (opens in new tab) The Anycubic Kobra Max can build items up to 17 inches tall, and offers auto-leveling to ensure a consistent build.

The Anycubic Vyper 3D printer offers an auto-leveling feature to allow for more consistent building and less calibration time, while offering a sizeable build volume of 9.6x9.6x10.2 inches.

That’s particularly impressive because the product itself is only 20 inches tall and 17.99 inches wide when it’s constructed, so it fits plenty into a small space, while it also features a remarkably smooth construction process that means it can be ready to go in three quick steps. The Vyper also includes 1KG of filament as part of the deal.

The Anycubic Kobra Max 3D printer, on the other hand, offers a considerably larger chassis to empower creators to make even bigger items. It stands at 30 inches tall, but this allows for a max build size of 17.7x15.7x15.7 inches.

Both printers also offer a resume printing function if you run out of filament, the power goes out, or something else goes awry. This allows the user to salvage the project and prevent starting again.

For more great savings in this year's sales, check out our Black Friday deals live blog which has offers on everything from 3d printers and VR headsets to telescopes and Lego sets.