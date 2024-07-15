Save $80 on this Celestron Inspire 100AZ refractor telescope, great for skygazing beginners

This Celestron Inspire 100AZ is 22% off with this early Prime Day telescope deal. It's perfect for beginner astronomers; we ranked it as the best budget telescope in our best telescope buying guide. It lets you observe the moon and planets in all their glory and with a built-in smartphone holder, you can capture those images for your own album.



You can get the Celestron Inspire 100AZ reflector telescope on sale right now at Amazon for $279.64.

The Celestron Inspire 100AZ is a great deal at full price, but it's an absolute steal at $80 off in this early Prime Day telescope deal. It may be a budget model but you wouldn't know to look at it. In our Celestron Inspire 100AZ review we praised its build quality and value for money. It's sturdy and user-friendly, perfect for beginners or those looking to upgrade from a bottom-end model.

Here's what makes the Celestron Inspire 100AZ such a great purchase and if you're after more bargains, take a look at these other Prime Day deals.

Celestron Inspire 100AZ Refractor Telescope was $395.95 now $297.64 from Amazon. Save $80 on a telescope that offers superb views of the moon and planets, a built-in red LED flashlight and a handy smartphone mount for capturing images. It features a 4-inch/100mm aperture and a 660mm focal length and is ideal for beginners or those looking to trade up a little. We think it's the best budget telescope you can get your hands on.

The Celestron Inspire 100AZ is a fantastic telescope for beginners. It's great for gazing at the moon and planets and its built-in smartphone holder makes it easy to record all those sights. Its lightweight frame makes it supremely portable, ideal if you want to take it somewhere where light pollution is a non-issue. And its built-in dew cap helps protect the lens.

This scope punches well above its weight and if you're after capturing the planets and the moon it's absolutely perfect for that task. As we noted in our Celestron Inspire 100AZ review, you'll have to spend a little more if you want pin-sharp images of the stars. But this is still a brilliant scope, which we ranked as the best budget telescope.



Key features: Aperture: 3.94-inch/100 mm, Focal length: 25.98-inch/660 mm, Focal ratio: f/6.5

Product launched: 2017

Price history: Before today's deal, the Celestron 100AZ telescope briefly dipped to this price in January, but otherwise this is the lowest it's been in two years.

Price comparison: Walmart: $296 | Best Buy: $305.99

Reviews consensus: In our Celestron 100AZ telescope review, we remarked that "The Celestron Inspire 100AZ has more to get excited about than many of its cut-price rivals." It's not perfect for picking out every star but it's still a superb piece of skygazing kit.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Telescopes, Best Telescopes for Beginners

✅ Buy it if: You want a portable, budget telescope that will offer superb views of the planets and moons and let you capture those views on your smartphone. It's sturdy enough that it should stand up to a little rough handling from beginners.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want great views of the stars and other non-planetary bodies, or if you want to be able to find specific stars at the click of a button. If you're prepared to pay extra, take a look at the other models in our Best Telescope Guide.

