Panasonic LUMIX FZ2500 Prime Day deal: save 25% for $300 off this mirrorless camera

A hybrid mixture of stills photography and videography, the Panasonic LUMIX FZ2500 is a high-end compact camera that packs a punch. What's better is it's on offer right now down from $1197.99 to just $897.99 (opens in new tab) for a saving worth $300. Why not pocket the cash and keep it for a rainy day, or if you'd like some more Space-related gear, why not use Amazon Prime Day to make the most of that saving by getting one of the best telescopes?

While we haven't yet reviewed this compact camera, Panasonic is a staple camera manufacturer in the photography industry and we know from experience their cameras are built to last. The LUMIX FZ2500 has a large (for a compact) 1-inch image sensor that captures 20.1MP stills photographs and 4K UHD at cinema-like quality 24p.

What we like about this camera is the fact it has a 4K post-focus stacking feature, meaning you don't have to nail the focus right at the time of capture but can alter it after the fact.

What's more, you don't even need to purchase a separate lens with this because it comes with a fixed zoom Leica DC Vario-Elmarit f/2.8-4.5 lens with a focal length range on the 1-inch sensor of 8.8-176mm (which on a 35mm full-frame camera is the equivalent to a 24-480mm lens).

Small, lightweight and now much more affordable this is the ideal camera for beginners or those that want to travel light with their photography equipment.

