The Olympus OM-D E-M1X camera is $1200 off this Black Friday

Everyone wants to save big on Black Friday and that's exactly what you can do when you get the Olympus OM-D E-M1X mirrorless camera from B&H Photo Video, because it's now $1200 off.

The $1200 discount (opens in new tab) is a huge saving and equates to 40% off so if you're looking for huge savings on Black Friday deals, this is definitely one. This model from Olympus is a brilliant mirrorless camera and has features that will even satisfy veteran photographers. Because of the reliability of the cameras that Olympus make, it's no surprise that they have entries into our best cameras and best mirrorless cameras guides too.

Because this camera is designed with professionals in mind, if you're looking for a camera to inspire a budding photographer or to help you with your hobby, you might be better off checking out some of the best beginner cameras or best budget cameras. Here though, the impressiveness of the technology packed into such a compact body is why it's designed for those with more experience and comes in at a higher price point.

There's no hiding that this camera comes in at the top end of a lot of budgets, so you'd expect a lot of quality for what you pay. It's fair to say you get just that. Above all else, it has excellent photo and video shooting capabilities with 20.4 MP (effective) stills and 4K ultra high-definition video giving you a professional finish to whichever you decide to shoot.

It's more than just megapixels and 4K capabilities that make this a worthwhile camera, it also features 121-point all cross-type phase-detect autofocus, meaning it's easier to take all-round sharp and clear photos. The camera also has an extended ISO range of 64-256000 and a three-inch touchscreen to make looking at photos and selecting setting easy.

Olympus OM-D E-M1X Mirrorless Camera is also weather-sealed so you can use it out and about, regardless of conditions. Because it's a mirrorless camera it's far smaller than a number of the best DSLR cameras, so you can use it on the go and get a professional finish, wherever you take it. Now that it's $1200 off (opens in new tab), it's now is definitely the time to get it.