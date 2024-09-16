This Nikon Z6 II mirrorless camera bundle is now $500 off

The Nikon Z6 II mirrorless camera is one of the best cameras for astrophotography and now you can save $500 on a brilliant bundle. It's ideal for those who love outdoor shooting, regardless of the conditions, as the bundle comes with several useful accessories.

You can get the Nikon Z6 II mirrorless camera in this bundle that's now $500 off on Adorama.

In our Nikon Z6 II camera review, we found that there's a lot to like. It's an improvement on the predecessor, it's a good all-rounder and we think it's the best rugged option for cameras when it comes to astrophotography. Come rain, dust or clear skies, this camera won't let you down. This camera features a 24.5MP sensor and 4K video capabilities, while the bundle on offer includes accessories including a cleaning kit and a carry bag which help with maintenance and transporting the camera.

Nikon Z6 II Mirrorless Camera Bundle Was $1996.95 Now $1496.95 on Adorama. Save $500 on a bundle for the Nikon Z6 II mirrorless camera. As well as the camera that features a 24.5MP sensor, 4K video and a 100-51,200 ISO range, you get accessories like a carry bag, a cleaning kit, a 64GB SD card a sling strap and a screen protector.

Image 1 of 5 a view of the nikon Z6 II mirrorless camera, in black, with a lens attached from above, on a light wooden-looking background (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little)

There's no hiding that this is a high-quality camera and a good deal, but what makes it a high-quality camera? Well, on top of the 24.5MP sensor and 4K at 60fps video, it features an ISO range of 100-51,200, 14FPS burst rate, a 273-point autofocus system, a weather-resistant design and a comfortable feel. This, therefore, is at the top end of what part-time photographers and hobbyists could want while being a more-than-acceptable backup option for professionals. Its quality is apparent, while not necessarily being the market leader apart from its durable design, across the board.

The $500 discount is eye-catching. This is a deal worth considering as on top of the impressive specs and design of this camera, the accessories that come with it are worth having. A carry bag is essential for transporting the camera around with ease and without damaging it, the cleaning kit helps maintain the Nikon Z6 II in top condition and the 64GB SD card is essential for memory and storing plenty of stills and videos. The sling strap and screen protector are also essential for helping with the transporting and maintenance of the camera.

Key features: 24.5MP sensor, 4K video, 100-51,200 ISO range, weather-resistant design, 14fps burst rate, 273-point autofocus system.

Product launched: November 2020

Price history: We normally see the price for the camera alone similar to the price of this bundle, so it's definitely a deal worth considering. In fact, right now, the camera alone is the same price on Amazon and is usually more expensive.

Price comparison: Walmart: $1475.97 (body only) | Amazon: $1496.95 (body only)

Reviews consensus: We think this is the best rugged option when it comes to cameras for astrophotography. If you do a lot of outdoor photography or you're a part-time photographer or hobbyist, this won't let you down and we'd recommend this bundle. If you're a professional and you want market-leading specs, this might be a good fall-back option to have.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best cameras for astrophotography best mirrorless cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want to shoot astro outdoors, or indeed, you do a lot of outdoor photography.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to market-leading specs that border on overkill to get the best possible shot you can get. Or, if you don't do much outdoor photography.

