Save $100 on the Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera this Cyber Monday

If you're a budding photographer or a casual who wants to improve your skills, the Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera system is a great option.

And thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday deal, it's cheaper than ever: you can currently save 10% on the Nikon Z50, bringing its price down to $896.96 from $996.95.

We've called the Nikon Z50 the best Nikon camera for beginners. Its crop APS-C sensor means it's not as powerful as its full-frame counterparts and so it won't be appealing for professionals or serious enthusiasts. But it does mean it comes in at a good price point, making this one of the cheapest ways to enter Nikon's Z infrastructure.

It's a great choice for budding videographers, too, being capable of recovering at 4K 30p. We found its hybrid autofocus system to work very well, even in low-light situations — an impressive 11FPS continuous burst shoot mode means it's capable of capturing stills in action situations, like moving wildlife targets or sporting events.

For the more creative, it comes with 20 built-in creative effects, so in-camera editing is a possibility here. But the most important thing is its shoot quality: the sensor allows for 20.9MP stills resolution, and we've found it very capable of handling most situations.

With Black Friday over and done with and Cyber Monday coming to an end at midnight tonight, we're not sure how long this deal is going to last. So if you fancy grabbing the Nikon Z50 with a $100 discount, we'd recommend acting fast.

Nikon Z50 camera with 16-50mm zoom lens: was $996.96 now $896.95 at Amazon Save $100 on this excellent starter camera from Nikon. If you're looking to move into mirrorless photography or want a capable camera to kickstart a new hobby, this is an excellent choice. We called it one of the best Nikon cameras currently available, in fact.

This Nikon Z50 package comes with a 16-50mm f/3.5 zoom lens, which is a great all-rounder beginner lens. Its widest angle allows for great landscape shots, while its 50mm zoom is great for portraiture and capturing more detail.

But by buying the Nikon Z50, you're opening up a gateway into a wide world of Nikon Z-mount lenses, most of which will be compatible with the camera. If you've previously owned a Nikon DSLR, an adapter (sold separately) will allow you to use older F-mount lenses too.

This is actually Nikon's first DX-format mirrorless camera that uses a large 55mm lens mount, giving it the full versatility of a larger, more expensive camera but being very small and compact. It's great for traveling with, able to fit into most bags or even a large pocket with no problems.

A flip-down LCD touchscreen makes the Nikon Z50 great for taking selfies or recording video. You can always see what you're shooting, even if the camera is pointed towards you.

Key Specs: Mirrorless camera, APS-C sensor, 20.9 megapixels, Z-mount lenses (18-50mm f/3.5 included), ISO range of 100-51,200, no image stabilization

Consensus: This is a solid entry point for those looking to get into photography or want their first mirrorless camera. Its Z-mount ensures there's a good amount of lenses available, and it's suitable for both photo and video shooting.

Buy if: You're a newcomer to photography and want a good, small camera that's going to last a while.

Don't buy if: You're already a pro, or you already have a suite of lenses for a competing brand.

Alternative models: The Nikon Z FC is worth your consideration, particularly if you enjoy a retro aesthetic (but with very modern insides). If you're more of a seasoned photographer, the full-frame Nikon Z6 is a good option.

