Step into VR with this amazing Meta Quest 3 headset, $70 off for Prime Day

If you're looking for a brilliant Prime Day VR deal, you've come to the right place. The Meta Quest 3 is as good as VR gets and you won't even need a PC to use it. Out less than a year, you can now save $70 on this amazing headset, immersing yourself into any number of experiences. Want to soar through the stars? Fight zombies? Just chill out on a mountainside? The Meta Quest 3 is the headset you need.



You can get the Meta Quest 3 VR headset on sale right now at Amazon for $429.99.

Meta has long been the leader in the VR arena and at $429.99 in this Prime Day VR deal, this awesome headset has never been cheaper. There's a library of over 600 games and all you need to do to experience them is put your headset on.

Plus, you can connect the Meta Quest 3 to a PC and access thousands more VR games. Read our Meta Quest 3 review for the lowdown on why this is the best VR headset out there.

Meta Quest 3 128GB VR Headset was $499.99 now $429.99 from Amazon. Save $70 on this superb, wire-free Meta Quest 3 128 GB VR headset. This is the perfect consumer-level headset and while it can be used with a PC it excels as a standalone VR headset. It's backwards compatible with all Meta Quest 2 games and we think it's the best overall VR headset you can buy.

Image 1 of 4 A Meta Quest 3 VR headset with two controllers A Meta Quest 3 VR headset next to a Meta Quest 2 A Meta Quest 3 VR headset being worn A Meta Quest 3 VR controller

VR has had a few false starts, but the Meta Quest 3 is the headset to take virtual reality to the next level. In our Meta Quest 3 review we called it "one giant leap for consumer VR" and nine months later it's still blowing us away.

What makes the Meta Quest 3 such an outstanding headset is that it offers excellent VR quality, without the need for a PC. It's backward compatible with a library of over 600 Meta Quest 2 games and all you need to play them is to pick up the headset and controllers, choose your play boundary and go. It's that easy to use.

You can connect the Meta Quest 3 into a PC to access many, many PCVR, wirelessly even. But it's the Quest 3's performance as a stand-alone, wire-free VR headset that makes it such a worthy purchase, a must-buy at $70 off. If you've been using a Quest 2, you won't regret this upgrade. And if you're new to VR, you've got a whole world of wonders to look forward to.

Key features: Resolution: 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, Field of view: 110 degrees, Refresh rate: 120 Hz experimental, 2 x Touch Plus controllers, Battery life: 2 - 3 hours.

Product launched: October 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, the Meta Quest 3 was mostly sitting at its launch price of $499.99. $429.99 is the lowest this headset has ever been on Amazon. Best Buy has also lowered its price to match it.

Price comparison: Amazon: $429.99 | Walmart: $499 | Best Buy: $429.99

Reviews consensus: Rated by us as the best VR headset, the Meta Quest 3 is the perfect headset for most people, newcomers and Quest 2 users alike. It offers excellent image quality, it doesn't require a PC and the lack of wires makes it supremely portable. If you want to get into VR, this is the headset you need.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ Toms Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best VR Headsets

✅ Buy it if: You want a VR headset that gives you pick-up and play VR without the worry of wires, but can also double up as a PC VR headset. It's a great upgrade from the Quest 2 and is equally suited to newcomers to VR. And thanks to this Prime Day VR deal it's never been cheaper.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want an absolute powerhouse of a VR headset and intend on using it exclusively with a PC. If you can afford the extra $500-600, consider the Valve Index. If you've got a PS5 the PSVR2 might be tempting but Sony's support for it seems to be waning.

