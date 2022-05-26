Save $150 on the HP Reverb G2 VR headset in this Memorial Day deal

HP is holding a massive Memorial Day sale with discounts on loads of products including the rather excellent HP Reverb G2 VR headset, so if you're looking for a new bit of VR gear, now's the time to cash in.

A $150 discount (opens in new tab) is huge, especially on a VR headset that features in our round-up of all the best VR headsets on the market right now. The Reverb G2 is a VR headset that offers great visuals and sounds, a higher number of cameras for better tracking and comes with adjustable features to be a comfortable fit.

It's no secret that we like this headset a lot (almost as much as we like this deal) but it's not the only headset on sale at the moment. You can check out our round-up of all the best VR headset deals at the moment for more great savings. If you want to check out other cool deals, we have guides for Lego Star Wars deals and drone deals too.

(opens in new tab) HP Reverb G2 VR Headset $599 now $449 from HP (opens in new tab). Save $150 on a really good quality (and value for money) VR headset. It comes with high quality resolution and a wide field of view for stunning visuals. It's comfortable to wear and it's lightweight. It also comes with a three year warranty from the manufacturer.

You can check out our HP Reverb G2 review for a more in-depth look at what you get for your money, but in short, it's great value. It goes a bit under the radar in the world of VR headsets as it's probably the best mid-range model on the market.

Having said that, you do get really good specs, especially given the heavily discounted price. Firstly, it's comfortable to wear. It comes with inner padding and it's really light, weighing around 1lb. It also offers a 114-degree field of view alongside 2 LCD screens with 2160x2160 resolution per eye - meaning it has stunning visuals.

The built-in speakers are good enough so that you don't have to wear headphones over the top and controllers come as standard. The quality of cameras on this headset means the tracking is good quality as well and if all of this wasn't enough - it comes with a three-year warranty from HP. If you're looking for a VR headset, this $150 discount (opens in new tab) could be exactly what you're after.

