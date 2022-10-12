Get the Mars 3 high-resolution resin 3D printer for just $208 on Prime Day

High-resolution 3D printing has never been as affordable as it is now.

3D printing technology has come down in size and price in recent years, enabling more makers to get in on the additive manufacturing revolution right from their own homes. If you're looking for a high-definition resin printer to print detailed miniatures, models, and figurines, Amazon Prime Day Early Access has you covered.

For the remainder of Prime Day Early Access, you can score the ELEGOO Mars 3 MSLA 3D Resin Printer for just $207.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab), at a savings of 22%. This desktop resin printer delivers a high resolution at a low price, making it perfect for makers of all levels.

(opens in new tab) ELEGOO Mars 3 MSLA 3D Resin Printer was $267.99 now $207.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Jump into printing incredibly detailed models with this high-resolution resin printer that won't break your budget and can fit on your desktop.

The ELEGOO Mars 3 measures just 20x11x11 inches (50x28x28 centimeters), meaning it won't take up a ton of space. The print size of the Mars 3 is 5.62×3.5×6.8in (143×89×175 millimeters), which means it's perfect for tabletop gaming miniatures, highly detailed figurines, or accurate scale models.

The Mars 3 features a monochromatic 6-inch (15 cm) LCD with 4K resolution, ensuring prints come out looking just like the models on which they are based. The printer comes with a one-year free trial of the Chitubox Pro slicer software, but there are plenty of open-source slicers out there should you choose not to subscribe to the included software.

If you're looking for a high-resolution resin printer with larger print size, be sure to check out the Mars 3's older sibling, the ELEGOO's Saturn 2, currently on sale during Prime Day Early Access at just $509 at Amazon (opens in new tab) at a savings of $161. The Saturn 2 features an 8.6x4.8x9.8 in (22x12x25 cm) print size, enabling you to create highly detailed prints of much larger objects.

(opens in new tab) ELEGOO Saturn 2 8K 3D Resin Printer was $670.99 now $509.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Print large models and figurines with 8K level resolution with the Saturn 2. If you want to truly bring your 3D models to life, the Saturn 2 is the way to go.

It's never been easier to get into the world of detailed 3D printing thanks to deals like these. Snag one of these resin printers and take your tabletop gaming to the next level with ultra-high resolution custom models.

You can check out our guide for best 3D printers if you're looking for more ideas for your home crafting. Be sure to check out more Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals (opens in new tab) to grab other hot deals during the event.