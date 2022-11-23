Save $100 on Lego's epic Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for the ultimate gift this Black Friday

The Millennium Falcon is a starship icon for Star Wars fans around the world and this week you can grab the largest Lego version of the ship at one of its biggest discounts for the year.

At $749.99, the Lego Star War UCS Millennium Falcon is $100 off (opens in new tab) at the website Zavvi, but you will have to use the discount code SWFALCON at checkout. The sale is one of the rare instances in recent years that the epic Lego Millennium Falcon has been on sale.

It unclear how many Falcon models are available at Zavvi, so if this set's on your holiday gift shopping list, you may want to act fast. Last year, this set was a whopping 40% off at Amazon, but it sold out fast (think minutes) and there's no hint that it will see a similar price drop there for 2022.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday lego deals page for more great savings on Star Wars, Space, and Marvel Lego sets too.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS set : was $849.00 , now $749.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Use code SWFALCON to save $100 off this Lego Ultimate Collectors Series Star Wars Millennium set to build your own fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. As one of Lego's prestige Star Wars sets, this UCS series Falcon is the largest and most detailed Millennium Falcon Lego set around. It comes with 7,541 pieces, is 33 inches long and it's rarely on sale.

Lego's Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon ship (opens in new tab) is an epic building set for one of the most iconic starships from the Star Wars films. The set was first released in 2017 and comes with 7,541 pieces. When fully assembled, it is 22 inches wide, 33 inches long and 8 inches tall (about 56 centimeters wide, 84 cm long and 20 cm tall), and weighs a whopping 37 pounds (17 kilograms).

We actually bought one in 2017 when the set came out and can say it was an absolute joy to build, but also time-consuming (it took us 6 days). The end result is a large model that can be modified to resemble the Falcon from the original Star Wars films or the sequels, with removable panels on its top to expose living areas like the Dejarik game table and arch where Princess Leia first kissed Han Solo.

It also comes with several different Lego minifigures, including: Han Solo, Princess Leia, C-3PO and Chewbacca from the early Star Wars movies; with Old Han Solo, Rey and Finn from the sequel series rounding out the crew. The droid BB-8, a Mynock and two Porgs complete the set.

While it is large (you'll want a lot of table space for display), my colleague Jordan Miller found it remarkably sturdy in our Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon review. "Part-technic set, the core of the Millennium Falcon is a rock-solid foundation of bricks that make it feel heavy, sturdy, and crucially, possible to move without feeling like it’s all going to break apart," they wrote.

So if you're looking for a centerpiece of your Lego Star Wars collection, or just a fun and intricate build to pass the time, this deal is one you'll likely not want to miss.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship: was $399.99 now $339.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)



Save $60 on this elite Lego model of a Republic Gunship from Star Wars by using the code GUNSHIP at checkout in an early Black Friday deal.

If you are looking for something a bit smaller (and at a lower price), Zavvi does is offering $60 off a Lego Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship (opens in new tab). The set is marked down from its $399.99 price to $339.99 in a deal at checkout with the code GUNSHIP.

You can also see all of our best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals to prepare for Black Friday. Our best Lego space deals has more familiar rocket and other set deals from a galaxy closer to home.