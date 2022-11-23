Save $100 on Lego's epic Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for the ultimate gift this Black Friday

By Tariq Malik
published

Normally $849.99, Lego's stunning Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon is rarely on sale and at one of the lowest prices for the year.

millennium falcon black friday deal
(Image credit: Future)

The Millennium Falcon is a starship icon for Star Wars fans around the world and this week you can grab the largest Lego version of the ship at one of its biggest discounts for the year. 

At $749.99, the Lego Star War UCS Millennium Falcon is $100 off (opens in new tab) at the website Zavvi, but you will have to use the discount code SWFALCON at checkout. The sale is one of the rare instances in recent years that the epic Lego Millennium Falcon has been on sale. 

It unclear how many Falcon models are available at Zavvi, so if this set's on your holiday gift shopping list, you may want to act fast. Last year, this set was a whopping 40% off at Amazon, but it sold out fast (think minutes) and there's no hint that it will see a similar price drop there for 2022.  

Be sure to check out our Black Friday lego deals page for more great savings on Star Wars, Space, and Marvel Lego sets too.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS set : was $849.00 (opens in new tab)

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS set : was $849.00, now $749.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab) 
Use code SWFALCON to save $100 off this Lego Ultimate Collectors Series Star Wars Millennium set to build your own fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. As one of Lego's prestige Star Wars sets, this UCS series Falcon is  the largest and most detailed Millennium Falcon Lego set around. It comes with 7,541 pieces, is 33 inches long and it's rarely on sale.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Lego's Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon ship (opens in new tab) is an epic building set for one of the most iconic starships from the Star Wars films. The set was first released in 2017 and comes with 7,541 pieces. When fully assembled, it is 22 inches wide, 33 inches long and 8 inches tall (about 56 centimeters wide, 84 cm long and 20 cm tall), and weighs a whopping 37 pounds (17 kilograms).

We actually bought one in 2017 when the set came out and can say it was an absolute joy to build, but also time-consuming (it took us 6 days). The end result is a large model that can be modified to resemble the Falcon from the original Star Wars films or the sequels, with removable panels on its top to expose living areas like the Dejarik game table and arch where Princess Leia first kissed Han Solo. 

It also comes with several different Lego minifigures, including: Han Solo, Princess Leia, C-3PO and Chewbacca from the early Star Wars movies; with Old Han Solo, Rey and Finn from the sequel series rounding out the crew. The droid BB-8, a Mynock and two Porgs complete the set. 

While it is large (you'll want a lot of table space for display), my colleague Jordan Miller found it remarkably sturdy in our Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon review. "Part-technic set, the core of the Millennium Falcon is a rock-solid foundation of bricks that make it feel heavy, sturdy, and crucially, possible to move without feeling like it’s all going to break apart," they wrote.

So if you're looking for a centerpiece of your Lego Star Wars collection, or just a fun and intricate build to pass the time, this deal is one you'll likely not want to miss. 

Lego Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship: was $399.99 (opens in new tab)

Lego Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship: was $399.99 now $339.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on this elite Lego model of a Republic Gunship from Star Wars by using the code GUNSHIP at checkout in an early Black Friday deal.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

If you are looking for something a bit smaller (and at a lower price), Zavvi does is offering $60 off a Lego Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship (opens in new tab). The set is marked down from its $399.99 price to $339.99 in a deal at checkout with the code GUNSHIP

You can also see all of our best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals to prepare for Black Friday. Our best Lego space deals has more familiar rocket  and other set deals from a galaxy closer to home.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik
Editor-in-Chief

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. In October 2022, Tariq received the Harry Kolcum Award (opens in new tab) for excellence in space reporting from the National Space Club Florida Committee. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the This Week In Space podcast (opens in new tab) with space historian Rod Pyle on the TWiT network (opens in new tab). To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik (opens in new tab).