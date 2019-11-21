Epic Black Friday Deal: The Lego UCS Millennium Falcon Will Drop to Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

The Lego Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collectors Series set is a thing of beauty. At 7,541 pieces, it's the biggest Lego set ever created and celebrates the fastest hunk of junk in the "Star Wars" universe. But if the Force of its $799.99 price tag is too strong for you, Amazon is knocking a whopping 40% off for Black Friday.

Amazon's Black Friday deal for the UCS Millennium Falcon 75192 will go live Friday (Nov. 22) and runs through Nov. 29, according to this Amazon press release. That would will drop the price down to less than $500, which would be the lowest ever for the epic Lego Star Wars set.

Released in 2017, Lego's UCS Millennium Falcon is massive. It's about 22 inches wide, 33 inches long and 8 inches tall. (That's about 56 centimeters wide, 84 cm long and 20 cm tall.) Also, it weighs 37 lbs. (17 kilograms)! So if you're planning to buy it, make sure you display it someplace safe.

Image 1 of 4 Lego's UCS Millennium Falcon in all its glory. (Image credit: Harrison Tasoff) Image 2 of 4 A look at the Dejarik table inside the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon. (Image credit: Lego) Image 3 of 4 A Mynock, Princess Leia, Young Han Solo and Chewbacca are included. (Image credit: lego) Image 4 of 4 The set weighs 37 lbs. when complete. (Image credit: @spacedotcom on Instagram)

Space.com managed to snag a Lego UCS Millennium Falcon in 2017 after waiting in line for HOURS for our local Lego store to open. Then, we recruited the best Rebel troops in our office to build the ship. How long did it take? Try about 36 hours over six days!

So yes, it is epic.

This set has 2,346 more pieces than Lego's last collector's edition Millennium Falcon (the UCS is short for Ultimate Collector's Series) and a galaxy's worth of nods to the Star Wars films. There's the Dejarik table where C-3P0 loses to Chewbacca (always let the Wookie win!), the archway where Han Solo and Princess Leia first kissed and the the drop-down turret used to blast Mynocks in The Empire Strikes Back. There's also an engineering station with a swivel chair, an engine room with hyperdrive and more.

The set comes with four classic minifigures - Han Solo, Princess Leia, C-3PO and Chewbacca - from the early films. Three other minifigures - Old Han Solo, Rey and Finn - represent the new films. The ball droid BB-8, two Porgs and a grubby Mynock round out the set.

So if you're a die-hard "Star Wars" fan or just a savvy collector who's been watching this set for years, Amazon's Black Friday sale may be your best chance to snag one at the lowest price in the galaxy.

