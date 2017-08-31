Lego Unveils Epic New Star Wars Millennium Falcon Set, Its Biggest EVER!

The ship that made the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs just set another record: Today (Aug. 31), Lego unveiled a massive new Millennium Falcon set that contains an incredible 7,541 pieces, the most of any Lego set ever released.

The new set is part of the Ultimate Collectors Series (UCS), and lets builders create a highly detailed model of the beloved bucket of bolts from the "Star Wars" universe. Available Oct. 1, it may also have a record-setting price tag: $799. Check out our full gallery of the UCS Millennium Falcon here!

The new model is the same size as the Millennium Falcon set released 10 years ago, but is "greatly enhanced," a member of the Lego design team said in a video from the company released today. The previous model had about 5,200 pieces; the increased piece count makes the new version "more detailed" than the previous model.

Builders can choose to build the original version of the ship from "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back," or from a more recent film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." They can also build the version from the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (also known as Episode VII and Episode VIII).

Builders can also choose to build the original version of the ship from the original trilogy, or the newer version from the sequels. (Image credit: Lego)

The set comes with minifigures from the original trilogy and the new movies, including two creatures that will appear in the new movie but have not yet been identified. This is the first toy set to feature these new creatures ahead of the film's release.

Here's a closer look at the new set.

Follow Calla Cofield @callacofield. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.