Lego's Biggest Set Ever! The UCS Millennium Falcon in Photos

Lego's Epic Millennium Falcon

Lego

In 2017, Lego unveiled its largest building set ever, the Ultimate Collector's Series Millennium Falcon. This truly massive set will hit stories Oct. 1, 2017 and comes in at 7,541 pieces - the most ever for Lego - and costs $799. See more photos of the awesome new set for "Star Wars" collectors.

Unforgettable Freighter

Lego

With over 7,500 pieces, the Millennium Falcon Lego set presents an unforgettable, incredibly detailed model for any Star Wars plan.

Corelian Ship

Lego

The intricate detailing includes pieces that allow for classic Star Wars Adventures or Episode VII and VIII.

Over the Years

Lego

Since 2000, several different iterations of the Millennium Falcon have been offered by Lego.

A Handful

Lego

The model measures over 22" wide, 33" long and 8" tall.

Oldies but Goodies

Lego

Also included in the set are older Han Solo and Chewbacca.

New Characters

Lego

Finn, Rey and BB-8 droid minifigures are included in the over 7,500 piece Lego set for the Millennium Falcon.

More Characters

Lego

Also included in the set are Princess Leia, Han Solo with his blaster and a buildable Mynock.

All in the Family

Lego

This new set also includes C-3PO and two buildable Porgs.

Built for the Team

Lego

The detailed exterior also includes a cockpit with a detachable canopy that fits four minifigures seven landing legs.

Amazing details

Lego

This new Lego set includes complexly detailed exterior features including removable hull panels, blaster cannon, .interchangeable sensor dishes and quad laser cannons.