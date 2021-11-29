Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal: HP’s VR-ready Omen laptop is now $200 cheaper

We’re starting to see some Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals roll in – and this one is currently one of our favorites. The relatively new HP Omen 17t-ck000 is usually priced at $1699, but you can currently nab the model for just $1499 from the company’s site.

For that money, you’ll get one of the latest graphics cards from Nvidia, plus an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. That i7-11800H CPU, combined with the top-quality graphics card, means you’ll get excellent FPS performance – a priority when you’re gaming and need smooth visuals. The machine is compatible with Nvidia’s G-sync technology too, so you shouldn’t experience any tearing while you’re playing.

HP OMEN laptop 17t-ck000 | Was: $1699 | Now $1499 With a powerful RTX 3070 GPU and a top-of-the-line i7 processor, this laptop should easily meet the demands of most VR gamers. It also packs an anti-ghosting keyboard, if you like to play with your keys, along with a 17.3inch FHD display.

HP worked directly with Oculus and HTC to make sure that its VR-ready laptops play nicely with headsets from both companies. And while the Omen laptops were built with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive in mind, you’ll find that the newer Omen units easily meet the minimum specs for VR models like the Oculus Quest 2 and Vive Pro, both of which rank in our round-up of the best VR headsets.

Now’s a good time to start taking advantage of this deal, as it’s likely going to disappear at midnight. If you’ve already splashed out on one of the best Cyber Monday VR headset deals, then this could make a nice little addition to your gaming set-up.

On top of all the above, the laptop boasts an FHD 17.3-inch screen, 16GB of DDR memory and 512 GB of SSD storage. You can customize your build, though - and you may want to upgrade the SSD storage to a full 1 TB for an extra $100 if you want super speedy load times.

Throw in a backlit, anti-ghosting keyboard (included in the price), clever airflow design and a 144hz display, and you’ve got a powerful little gaming package. HP is even offering to ship it for free at the moment, saving you even more money on this $1499 laptop deal.