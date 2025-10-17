Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley died on Thursday (Oct. 16), succumbing to a head injury he sustained at his home in September, his family confirmed this week. He was 74.

Originally hailing from the Bronx in New York, Ace was born Paul Daniel Frehley. He later became affectionately known as the "Spaceman" of rock music pioneers KISS for his out-of-this world persona, makeup and wardrobe.

Also nicknamed "Space Ace," Frehley's on-stage antics included using guitars that blasted fireworks from the headstock and pickups that would be set aflame during solos. His KISS costumes sported lightning bolts and stars . Frehley would also take on lead vocals for the band at times and is well-known for singing the song "Shock Me," which he co-wrote with his KISS bandmates.

KISS arrived on the rock 'n' roll music scene in 1973 and released its self-titled debut record in 1974. Two years later, the band scored its first platinum record, called "Alive," which blasted KISS off into the stratosphere of rock stardom. It truly captured the essence of the rockers' extravagant live shows, where their following was built.

Frehley joined the band in 1973, after a well-documented audition in late 1972 in which he wore two different-colored sneakers. He blew away bass player Gene Simmons, guitar player and vocalist Paul Stanley and drummer Peter Criss, according to Music Radar .

Ace Frehley was a member of KISS from 1973 to 1982, a stretch that featured nine albums, including a self-titled solo record under the KISS moniker in 1978. The solo album included a cover song originally written by the British glam rockers Hello called "New York Groove." Over the years, it would become an anthem for New York City, used by sports teams and widely played on radio. The record was certified platinum.

After leaving KISS in 1982, Frehley went on to have a successful solo career, releasing nine albums in total. He took his Spaceman persona with him and really leaned into space and science fiction by naming his first solo project "Frehley's Comet." In later years, albums titled "Spaceman," "Space Invader," "Anomaly," and "10,000 Volts" rocked several sci-fi -themed songs and featured some out-of-this-world artwork.

For example, the song "Mission to Mars," from Frehley's 2018 album "Spaceman," features these lyrics: We're on a flight to Mars / There's no time to waste/ It's like we tremble ahead/ Our gauges are red. Another example can be found in the song "Space Invader" from Frehley's 2014 album: He comes to save us from light-years away/ Our space invader knows we've lost our way/ Destined for greatness our race will survive/ Behind his majesty we'll be united/ And know the meaning of life.

Other songs from the "Space Invader" record include "Quantum Flux," "Inside the Vortex," "Past the Milky Way ," and "Starship." Frehley's final studio album, "10,000 Volts," released in 2024, featured more space inspiration with the tunes "Walkin' On The Moon," "Cosmic Heart," "Up In The Sky" and "Stratosphere."

In 1996, Frehley took the world by storm once again with a KISS reunion tour that featured all the original members. He would go on to perform with the band until 2002. I personally had the privilege of being at one of the shows on the reunion tour. I've attended hundreds of live shows by countless bands, and the energy from the crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City on that night truly stands out.

Frehley's influence on rock guitar is unquestionable. For example, Pearl Jam's guitarist Mike McCready wrote in a social media post on Oct. 16, "I would not have picked up a guitar without Ace and KISS's influence."

Fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Alex Lifeson from Rush also paid tribute with these comments in an Instagram post : "The Bag is very sad to hear Ace has passed. They spent many sweet times together laughing and insulting anything that moved. RIP my friend." (Rush opened for KISS in the early stages of their career, and Lifeson amused Frehley with a character he played backstage called "The Bag." )

Ace Frehley played his final concert in Providence, Rhode Island on Sept. 5. He performed well into his 70s, playing over 30 shows this year alone — a testament to the passion for his art. The "Space Ace" truly left a cosmic mark on rock 'n' roll music.