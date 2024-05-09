'I don't see any evidence of aliens.' SpaceX's Elon Musk says Starlink satellites have never dodged UFOs

Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Elon Musk isn't convinced that aliens have ever visited Earth.

The SpaceX CEO and founder sat down for a panel titled "How to save the human race and other light topics" at the 2024 Milken Institute Global Conference held in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 7). During the conversation, the institute's chairman, financier Michael Milken, began by asking Musk how he feels about the well-known opening monologue to many "Star Trek" series, in which it is stated that the starship Enterprise's mission is to "seek out new life forms and new civilizations." Musk replied, "Yeah, that's the idea."

Musk elaborated, stating that if we send probes out into the universe, we might find "remains of long-dead alien civilizations." He then launched into an explanation about why he doesn't feel aliens have ever visited our planet.

Musk told Milken that he is frequently asked if he believes aliens are among us here on Earth, acknowledging how widespread that belief is. "And for some reason, a lot of the same people who think there are aliens among us don't think we went to the moon, which, I'm like: 'Think about that for a second,'" Musk said to laughter from the audience.

Musk elaborated on why he doesn't believe aliens have visited our planet, stating that, even with the thousands of broadband spacecraft that SpaceX operates in low Earth orbit, he hasn't once seen any compelling evidence of either extraterrestrial life or any potential craft operated by non-human intelligence.

"I've not seen any evidence of aliens," Musk said. "And SpaceX, with the Starlink constellation, has roughly 6,000 satellites, and not once have we had to maneuver around a UFO. [...] Never. So I'm like, okay, I don't see any evidence of aliens."

But, like many people, Musk said that he's open to considering the possibility of alien visitation, if indeed there is any compelling proof. "If somebody has evidence of aliens, you know, that's not just a fuzzy blob, then I'd love to see it, love to hear about it," Musk said. "But I don't think there is."

The SpaceX CEO then pointed out how concerning the lack of any evidence of alien civilizations is for the future of humanity, opining that, even if an ancient civilization managed to last a million years, it should have easily been able to explore and settle the entire Milky Way galaxy.

"So, they haven't, so why not?" Musk asked.

"I think the answer might be, probably, is that that civilization is precarious, and rare. And that we should really think of human civilization as being like a tiny candle in a vast darkness. And we should do everything possible to ensure that that candle does not go out."

Despite having never had to move out of the way of a UFO, Starlink satellites do, in fact, regularly make avoidance maneuvers to dodge debris or other spacecraft. Between June 1, 2023, and Nov. 30, 2023, Starlink satellites performed 24,410 collision avoidance maneuvers, equivalent to six maneuvers per spacecraft, according to data collected by SpaceX reported to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).