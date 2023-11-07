Early Black Friday telescope deal: 56% off the Celestron AstroMaster 90AZ

This early Black Friday telescope deal means you can save a massive $180 on a reliable, user-friendly telescope and get the lowest price we've seen for it ahead of the annual sales event.

Save $177 (55%) on the Celestron AstroMaster 90AZ telescope when you get it from Amazon.

There's a lot to like about this telescope, aside from the price, as it's powerful considering the price point, it's lightweight and portable and it also features quality optics. As well as this early Black Friday telescope deal, we also have guides to the best telescopes, telescope deals and budget telescopes under $500. We have reviewed the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ which is the shorter version of this 90AZ and really liked its good value for viewing the planets and moon given its beginner scope.

Celestron AstroMaster 90AZ Was $319.95 Now $139.88 on Amazon. Save an incredible 56% ($180) on a brilliant refractor telescope, suitable for adult beginners and younger astronomers alike. It features a 90mm aperture, fully-coated glass optics, two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm), a finderscope, an adjustable tripod and more. Note: This is the lowest price that we've seen this model on Amazon.

On offer for 55% off, this telescope offers a 90mm objective lens diameter, which means plenty of light passes through so objects appear brighter. It also features fully coated optics so you get crisp views of your objects. Fortunately for beginners, it also comes with accessories to enhance your viewing experience.

Black Friday is here on November 24 and retailers will compete with each other to offer the lowest prices and fortunately, we're starting to see some early Black Friday telescope deals too. So, if you're looking to beat the Black Friday crowds, this could be a telescope worth considering.

This 90mm refractor is ideal for beginners. (Image credit: Celestron)

Key specs: This telescope features a 90mm aperture, a fully coated primary mirror, two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm), a finderscope, an adjustable tripod and a free download of a top Celestron astronomy software.

Buy if: You're a beginner or you're buying for a child who wants powerful views of the moon, planets and other large targets within our solar system. Also if you're looking for a telescope deal and you want to beat the Black Friday rush.

Don't buy if: You want to purchase one of the best telescopes on the market, as there are better models out there, even if they're more expensive. Choosing to wait for Black Friday is also a valid reason to not purchase this telescope right now.

Alternative models: If this telescope isn't quite right for you then we would recommend either the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ, it's slightly less powerful but we think it's the best budget option for children. Or, you can opt for the Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ as we rate it as the best option under $200 out there.