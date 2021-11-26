This DJI Mini SE drone combo is $125 off for Black Friday

Start your engines for an incredible Black Friday drone deal.

The DJI Mini SE drone with outdoor accessory combo kit is on sale right now for $355.95 at B&H.

For more than a 26% discount, you'll want to move quickly to nab the drone and its associated gear before the Black Friday deal flies away. This is one of the top Black Friday drone deals that we've spotted so far and it comes with a lot of value.

DJI Mini SE with Outdoor Accessory Combo Kit: $479.95 DJI Mini SE with Outdoor Accessory Combo Kit: $479.95 $355.95 at B&H You can take to the air for up to 30 minutes with this drone deal. The kit includes the capability to take up to 2.7K video and 12 MP still images. It has a foldable, lightweight design along with a phone-compatible controller.



The DJI Mini SE drone combo with outdoor accessory kit has a bunch of items to get you flying in tough outdoor conditions. The base drone can fly for up to 30 minutes with the assistance of a vision sensor and GPS stabilization. To keep it safely in the air, it has a lightweight design and comes with a phone-compatible controller.

The combo kit includes items to keep you in the air for longer each mission, and to perform aerial photography. It includes n extra flight battery, a hard-shell case, a landing pad, landing gear extensions, a 128GB microSD card, and a propeller holder. This will allow you to record videos of up to 2.7K resolution and capture stills of 12 megapixels.

What we also really like about this deal is the inclusion of landing gear extensions and a landing pad. This will reduce the perpetual problem of the drone potentially stirring up debris during takeoff and landing.



This DJI Mini SE drone combo deal is sure to fly away quickly, so make sure to get your unit and the handy accessories for flying adventures, before the discount moves out of sight.

If you're new to flying drones, we'll get you secured for takeoff with our drone guides. Our updated drone regulations page and if you can fly a drone at night will tell you everything you need to know to be in compliance. If you're interested in taking pictures from the air, our drone photography guide has you covered.

