Save $300 on a DJI FPV combo drone with a 4K camera in this early Black Friday deal

Drone manufacturer DJI is known for a wide range of quadcopters, but this first-person view (FPV) model is at one the lowest prices we've ever seen for such a high-end drone.

Right now, you can save $300 on the DJI FPV Combo drone at Amazon, a deal that cuts its normal price of $1,299.99 down to $999.99. There's no date on when the deal will end, so if you're looking for a truly bird's-eye view of our planet Earth, you may want to act fast before it's gone.

The DJIV FPV Combo combines DJI's most capable drone with the company's FPV Goggles 2 and FPV Remote Controller 2 to offer an immersive flight experience without leaving the ground. Its 4K camera is equipped with a super-wide lens and records at 60 frames per second so you can get real-time HD views of your friendly skies. The drone's RockSteady stabilization system is designed to smooth out any distortions during flight, too, so it's no wonder why it's one of our top picks for Black Friday drone deals. You can also find more options with these drone deals at Amazon.

DJI FPV Combo DJI FPV Drone Combo: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Amazon At $300, this DJI FPV Combo drone is one of the lowest price we've seen on this 4K immersive quadcopters that offers eye-popping speeds of up to 87 mph in real-time HD.



While we haven't been able to test this drone ourselves, our sister publication at Tom's Guide put it to the test and found it to be a rare example of a complete first-person view combo made by a single manufacturer. It's a fast drone, with a max speed of about 87 mph (140 kph) and three modes — normal, sport and manual — and can serve as a good entry for would-be drone racers, reviewer Mike Prospero found.

You can record photos and video using buttons on its hand controller, and it has a max range of about 6 miles, according to its specifications.

If you're looking for a drone specifically to record video, do note that this model has a two-axis gimbal and its rotors are in the camera view. But if you're looking for a taste of what drone racing is like with a high-end model, or just want a view that only birds and pilots get, this might be the drone for you.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday space deals, or our guide to the Black Friday drone deals on Amazon.