If you're in the market for drone deals, we might have found what you're looking for. You can save $160 on the Ruko F11Pro 2, a drone that features a camera that can take 6K photos and is very well-built.

Save $160 on the Ruko F11Pro 2 drone when you get it on Amazon.

A $160 saving is massive, especially on a drone that often retails at full price. We've had hands-on experience with the Ruko F11Pro 2 and will be posting our review soon. We found that it's the best-designed Ruko drone to date. The camera can capture video in 4K up to 30 FPS and the camera can take 6K stills. It's important to note that you must apply the $50 voucher to maximise the savings in this drone deal.

If you're looking for a new drone, but this isn't for you, you should check out our guides to the best drones, best beginner drones and best DJI drones.

Ruko F11PRO 2: was $569 now $459 at Amazon Save $160 and get a drone that possesses a camera that can take 4K videos, 6K pictures and is the best-built model Ruko has made yet. This drone comes with a remote control and two batteries that can provide up to 35 minutes of flight time each. It also features a three-axis gimble, providing top stability.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our pages for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 6 The Ruko F11PRO 2, a white drone with four propellers, midflight against a cloudy sky. (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott)

This drone, while featuring some eye-catching specs, is a beginner drone, but unlike most beginner drones, it weighs above 250g, which means you'll have to register it with the FAA, according to drone regulations.

It does, however, have some pretty useful features. A three-axis gimbal gives it stability in-flight. It comes with a remote controller and two rechargeable batteries that can each offer up to 35 minutes of flight time. The F11PRO 2 also offers stable and sports mode with some subject tracking, GPS positioning and return to home functionality, which is really helpful for those without much experience.

Unfortunately, it doesn't come with some features of some of its rivals at the upper end of the market like collision avoidance functionality or a more reliable camera. But, that doesn't make it a bad drone, far from it.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: 4K videos up to 30 FPS, 6K stills, up to 70 minutes of flight time, a remote control, a three-axis gimble, subject tracking, GPS positioning, return to home functionality.

Product launched: November 2024

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on this drone had been marginally lower at $390, but its price regularly sits at $459.

Review consensus: A fantastically built drone that comes with a comprehensive kit and boasts some nice specs but is let down by the reliability of its camera at times.

✅ Buy it if: You want a drone that offers plenty of flight time and is reliably built, that can take sharp videos and images.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a drone that weighs under 250g so you don't have to register it, or you want one of the best DJI drones, which are market leaders for a reason

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.