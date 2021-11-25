Save $200 on the Parrot Anafi with this Black Friday drone deal

This is the lowest Amazon price we've ever seen on the Parrot Anafi – a lightweight, foldable drone that packs in plenty of features. This Black Friday drone deal sees it reduced by a generous $200, the $699.99 model is currently retailing for just $449. Although you'll have to move quickly if you want to take advantage of the deal, as there's no guarantee it will stick around for long

This is one of the top Black Friday drone deals that we've spotted so far, with a fairly hefty discount applied. We're also just huge fans of the Parrot Anafi in general. It's small, light weight and – importantly – remarkably straightforward to operate. We also think it's near-unbeatable when it comes to its performance in windy condition, which is why we rank it as one of the best drones currently available.

| Now $449 Parrot Anafi | Was $699.99 | Now $449

Amazon has wiped 36% off the price of this popular drone, which is great for new drone users and semi-pros alike. With a a photo resolution of up to 21MP and video at up to 4K, it's brilliant for those who want to practice their drone photography.



Like a lot of top-quality drones, the Parrot Anafi features plenty of pre-programmed flight paths, so you can take cool videos without having to fiddle around with the controls. Its foldable design means it actually packs down to 244 x 67 x 65mm and it only weighs 320g.

In terms of safety features, it doesn't have any collision avoidance but it does offer GPS positioning to hold the drone steady while in the air. It also has a 2.8x lossless digital zoom, which means you can get good images without having to hover your drone in close proximity to your target.

As with all great Black Friday deals, this might not stick around for long - there's no indication on Amazon's page as to when this might be withdrawn. Given that pricing on a lot of tech has been fairly volatile recently, it might be worth snapping this up sooner rather than later.

