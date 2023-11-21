Black Friday drone deal: Save $99 on this DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo

Looking for a great Black Friday drone deal? You're in luck! Amazon is selling the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo for $699 in this Black Friday deal — that's a $99 saving on the usual price.

At $699, this is the lowest we've seen this drone bundle, as it's normally $798 (and most recently was on sale for $778, still well above this Black Friday deal).

When we reviewed the DJI Mini 3, we thought it was a great affordable option that'll be perfect for beginners. It has excellent image quality and it's in the sub-250 grams category, meaning it doesn't need to be registered to fly. It doesn't have as many features as the Mini 3 Pro, obviously, but we still think it's a good option if it's your first drone and you don't need subject tracking or collision avoidance.

We rated the DJI Mini 3 best overall in our best beginner drones buying guide, and it also features in our best camera drones and best drones guides, too.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo was $798 now $699 at Amazon. Save $99 on the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo in this Black Friday deal. You'll get the drone itself, the DJI RC controller, 3 batteries, a carry bag and all the spare parts in case anything gets damaged in flight.

When we reviewed the DJI Mini 3, we thought it was reassuringly easy to set up and fly, making it a great option for beginners, and even though the photo and video quality is reduced compared to the DJI Mini 3 Pro, we still thought the image quality was excellent. It doesn't have collision avoidance, so you'll need to take care when flying and make sure you keep it in your line of sight, but we still thought it gave a respectable flight time of 25 minutes per battery. It can also shoot in True Vertical, which is great news for social media content creators.

When you buy a DJI drone, you'll likely have someone ask whether you got 'the good controller'. If you buy this DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo Black Friday deal, then you'll be pleased to hear that it does indeed come with "the good controller" — AKA the DJI RC Smart Controller. This controller has the screen built-in to the handset itself, rather than having to attach your phone to it like on the standard controller. And if you do decide to later upgrade the drone, you'll have all the extras and accessories that'll still work with other DJI drones. You'll also get a total of 3 batteries and a two-way charging hub, a carry bag and all the cables and spare parts you'll need. This same DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Combo deal is also available at Best Buy.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott)

Key Specs: Sub 250 grams weight, 12MP image resolution, up to 4K 30fps video resolution, resistant to level 5 winds, True Vertical shooting, 10km transmission.

Consensus: With identical image quality to the Mini 3 Pro, the DJI Mini 3 comes with a more beginner-friendly price at the cost of a handful of missing features that beginners likely won't miss.

Buy if: It's your first drone or you're on a budget.

Don't buy if: You want collision avoidance and better video specs — it's fine for sharing with friends and family but professional photographers and videographers will want more.

Alternative models: If you want the next step up from this, we'd recommend the DJI Mini 3 Pro as the best professional mini drone. But if you're a serious photographer/videographer with a serious budget, we rated the DJI Mavic 3 Pro best overall in our best drones guide.

