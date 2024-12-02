Cyber Monday drone deal: Save $110 on the DJI Avata

You can still save $110 on the DJI Avata in this Cyber Monday drone deal when you grab it on Amazon. We like this drone a lot and in fact, we gave it ★★★★½ in our DJI Avata review.

We've searched through a seemingly endless supply of Cyber Monday deals and among the best value are drone deals. The DJI Avata is an FPV done meaning you're able to get a view from the drone's camera in real time. We found that the Avata offers a healthy battery life, excellent video quality and is easy to fly, even for beginners.

DJI is an industry leader when it comes to drones and many of their products feature in our round-up of the best drones, including the drone that supersedes this one, the Avata 2.

DJI Avata: was $629 now $519 at Amazon Save $110 on an excellent FPV drone that's suitable for all abilities, including beginners. It features 4K video resolution up to 60fps, up to 18 minutes of battery life and it comes with normal, manual and sports modes. Note: We've only seen this drone at a lower price once. Stock is starting to run low, so you'll have to act quickly to get this deal.

Image 1 of 4 A quadcopter in flight in front of a beige background that's blurred. It has a prominent camera lens facing forward. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

There's a lot to like about the Avata, especially its camera. We've mentioned that it can shoot 4K video up to 60fps but it also has a video transmission range of up to 10km. The camera itself has a 48MP sensor, so you know you're getting premium quality with this drone.

It is key to point out that this Cyber Monday drone deal is purely for the drone as it doesn't come with a remote controller or compatible goggles. You will of course need a controller to fly the drone but the Avata does offer new flyers an easy-to-use experience while more experienced flyers can jump straight into flying an immersive FPV drone.

Key features: FPV drone, 48MP sensor, 4K video up to 60fps, up to 18 minutes of battery life, normal, sport and manual mode, 410g weight, up to 10km transmission and 150-degree field of view.

Price history: Before today's deal, this drone would usually retail for around $630, so even though this Cyber Monday drone deal is just the drone and no extras, it's pretty good value.

Price comparison: Amazon: $519 | Walmart: N/A | Best Buy: N/A

Reviews consensus: The DJI Avata is an FPV drone that makes FPV flying available to the masses. It's easy to use design makes it accessible for beginners but it also has modes and features to satisfy the needs of those with more experience.

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best FPV drones

✅ Buy it if: You want an FPV drone and you're not worried that this is a slightly older model, or you already have a compatible controller.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need an all-in-one set or you want a more recent model.

