Black Friday Deal: 20% off the Celestron PowerSeeker 70 AZ

Black Friday is here and there are deals everywhere you turn, so scoping out the right one is important and if you're looking for a telescope best suited for those without much experience, 20% off the Celestron PowerSeeker 70 AZ could be what you're looking for.

The 20% discount (opens in new tab) comes as Amazon is hosting a wide range of Black Friday deals for the annual sales event. If you're looking for telescope deals, now is a great time to be looking because now that the holiday season is here, and we're in the week of Black Friday, Amazon and many other retailers are offering discounts on a range of products.

It's important to remember to stick to brands and names you recognize when looking for telescopes on Amazon, because of the sheer volume of models the retailer has to offer. However, if you're trying to discover telescopes for beginners, you will not go wrong with Celestron's PowerSeeker 70 AZ refractor. It's powerful, well built, comes with a warranty and accessories and is lightweight enough to take with you wherever you go.

(opens in new tab) Celestron PowerSeeker 70 AZ Refractor Telescope: was $124.95 Now $99.99 (opens in new tab). Save 20% on a refractor telescope that's best suited for beginners who want views of the moon and other planets. It features a 70mm aperture and 700mm focal length as well as a range of accessories like two eyepieces, a finder scope, Barlow lens and free access to Starry Night software.

Finding budget telescopes actually worth getting can be a little challenging but there's a lot to like about this one, especially as it comes in at under $100 this Black Friday. It features a 70mm aperture meaning plenty of light passes through the lens, making your target appear brighter and a 700mm focal length means you can get decent details on views of the moon and other planets.

There's a range of accessories included with this telescope, meaning you get plenty of value for money too. Eyepieces (4 and 20mm) enhance the stargazing experience while a finder scope and a free download of the Starry Night software mean locating and learning about different night sky targets is made easier. A slow-motion control rod means you can track your targets easily and there's an accessory tray to hold the spare parts.

You get the usual build quality you'd expect from Celestron models here as its lightweight and compact design means you can take it anywhere you go and it comes with a two-year warranty. Saving 20% (opens in new tab) on this telescope and getting it for under $100 is perfect if you're trying to scope out a gift for someone without much astronomy experience.

