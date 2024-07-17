These durable Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars have dipped below $200 at Amazon

In our hands-on Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review a few years ago, we gave these attractive-looking binoculars 4.5 stars out of 5. We still think they deserve their place in our best binoculars guide, where they proudly sit as the best binoculars for affordable stargazing.

The well-respected Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binos have dipped below $200 when you apply the extra $15 discount at checkout.

They are rubber-armored, fog-proof, and waterproof, so they are perfect for outdoor use. You need not worry if you are caught out in inclement weather or drop them while fishing or sailing. If anything does go wrong, your purchase is protected with Celestron's lifetime guarantee.

Celestron Nature DX 12x56 was $269.95 now $193.89 at Amazon. Save $76 on the top-rated Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars. The 12x magnification and 56mm objective lenses are perfect for stargazing. They are now 28% off when you apply the $15 coupon at checkout.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

The binos come with a carry case, neck strap, lens caps, and an eyepiece rain guard. Like most Celestron products, the quality is excellent across the board, including the lens caps that some brands struggle to get right.

The 16mm eye relief is generous and would be comfortable for spectacle wearers. Another thing we like about these binoculars is that they are compact—small enough to store in the glove compartment of your car, something that isn't always the case with large-magnification binoculars.

They are tripod mountable (mount and tripod sold separately) but this means views can be shared between multiple users, or you can save your arms from tiring during long skywatching sessions.

Image 1 of 4 These compact binos are great for nature spotting and star gazing. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) All of the accessories are of the quality we'd expect from Celestron. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The 56mm objective lenses let in a heap of light. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The lens caps are snug and don't slip off when they aren't meant to. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Key features: 12x magnification, 56mm objective lens diameter, 5.5-degree angular field of view, a generous 16mm eye relief, 36.2 oz (1028g).

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: These binos usually hover around $220 (the $269.95 price on Amazon appears to be exaggerated), so you're really saving around $30 — but still, a saving is a saving!

Price comparison: Amazon: $193.89 | B&H: $219.95 | Adorama: $219.95 | Walmart: $269.95

Reviews consensus: Comparable with our rating, these binos score 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. To summarize the reviews, users like the binoculars' quality and good value for money. The image quality often comes up as a highlight, as does the high level of magnification.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You're particularly clumsy (these are a hardy pair that should be able to withstand bumps and knocks). If you are outdoorsy, these are great in all-weather environments. They're also great for stargazing, especially given that they are tripod-mountable.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want ultra-sharp images. Though the sharpness here is good, you can get sharper if you're willing to part with a bit more cash. Consider the Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 instead.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.