Save up to $100 on the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ telescope

If you're in the market for a powerful telescope that's suitable for beginners, the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ is an ideal choice and now it's $100 off on Amazon.

You can save $100 (opens in new tab) ($99.99 to be exact) on this telescope when you apply the additional $30 coupon and that's an ideal saving for someone looking to get into astronomy. It features a no-tool easy setup so newbies won't lose interest by getting frustrated before stargazing. You also get a tripod among other accessories to enhance your experience and crucially, it features fully-coated glass optics, so you get clear views of your night sky targets.

Some of Celestron's AstroMaster range feature in our guides for the best budget telescopes and best telescopes for beginners. The two biggest things you need to consider when looking for a new telescope is your experience level and your budget. Some of the best telescopes out there can cost thousands and can be more complicated to set up and use. However, the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ features good optics, is under $250 and is easy to setup and use.

(opens in new tab) Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian Telescope was $349.95 now $249.96 on Amazon (opens in new tab) - When You Apply the $30 Coupon. Save $100 (When you apply the $30 coupon) on an excellent telescope for beginners. It features fully-coated glass optics, a 130mm aperture and it comes with accessories. You get a full-height tripod, two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm), a finderscope and a free download of Starry Night software.

It's been explained in short why this is a good telescope to buy but here we'll get into why, the specs, the nuts and bolts that make this a worth while option to get. Above all else, it features good quality fully-coated glass optics along with a 130mm aperture meaning you get bright, clear views of your desired night sky targets.

There's a no tool setup and is easy to use, so you can get to exploring the night sky quickly. It also comes with a number of useful accessories to enhance your stargazing experience. You get a full-height tripod, two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm), a red dot finderscope and a free download of Starry Night software. The equatorial mount helps you track your target with ease and keeps it centered in your eyepiece.

A saving of $100 (opens in new tab) when you apply the $30 coupon means you get a fairly powerful telescope that's well suited for beginners for under $250. You get quality, as is to be expected with Celestron models, as well as a host of accessories to enhance your experience. It's a good price to pay for a good telescope to have as part of your skywatching inventory.

