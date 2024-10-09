Prime Day final hours: Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ still 31% off

As Prime Day in October enters its final hours, it's not too late to grab a telescope deal and The Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ is still 31% off. If you're looking to see night sky targets clearly and you haven't got much astronomy experience, this is a deal worth considering.

Get 31% off the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ telescope before Amazon Prime Day ends.

This telescope features a 130mm aperture, meaning it has plenty of light-gathering ability, so the targets you're trying to spot will appear bright in view. It also features fully-coated glass optics, meaning you get crisp, clear views and as a bonus, it comes with a free download of astronomy software which includes a 36,000-plus database of objects to view, information so you can learn and research and printable sky maps. However, it doesn't rely on technology and the German Equatorial mount allows for smooth tracking, making it ideal for beginners.

If you're searching for last-minute Prime Day telescope deals, but this isn't quite right for you, you might discover what you're looking for in our guides to the best telescopes, telescope deals and budget telescopes under $500.

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ: was $350 now $241 at Amazon US Save 31% on an excellent choice for novice astronomers. This telescope features fully-coated optics, a large aperture, a tripod, two eyepieces, a finderscope and a star pointer. On top of that, it's made by an industry-leading manufacturer and it comes with a lifetime warranty, so you can rely on what you're getting.

While an abundance of accessories might overwhelm new starters, the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ comes with a handful that enhances your experience. A full-height tripod, to lean the optical tube on, two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm) that allow you to focus on distant objects, a finderscope to help you locate your targets and a free download of their Starry Night Basic Edition software, so you can get a better understanding of what you're looking at. All of this comes with quality optics from a well-known and trusted manufacturer meaning this is a solid choice for those taking their first steps into astronomy.

Prime Day in October (Big Deal Days) is coming to an end and unfortunately, that means deals like this one will expire. It's not too late though as you still have a few hours to bag this bargain. If you're debating Prime Day vs Black Friday, the question you need to ask is if you can afford let these deals expire and risk not seeing them over Black Friday. This is a great price for this telescope though so if you're in the market for something like this, we would recommend grabbing it.

Key features: Fully-coated glass optics, 130mm aperture, 552mm optical tube length, tripod included as well as two eyepieces (10mm and 20mm), a finderscope, a lifetime warranty and a free download of the Starry Night Basic Edition software.

Price history: Before today's deal, this telescope could retail for as high as $350, although that's a little steep. It usually retails for around $300 or just below but this price is one of the lowest we've seen for a while.

Price comparison: Amazon: $241 | Walmart: $300 | Best Buy: N/A

Reviews consensus: This is a solid choice for beginners. We may not rate is as the best a newbie can get but, it's under $250, it features fully-coated glass optics and a large aperture, it comes with accessories and made by a reliable manufacturer.

✅ Buy it if: You're new to astronomy, you want to see targets in our solar system and/or you're looking for a deal so you don't have to spend big.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something that's market-leading or you have previous experience and you're looking for a more intermediate/advanced model.

