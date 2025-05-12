Vertical view of a very large telescope | Space photo of the day for May 12, 2025

ESO's Extremely Large Telescope at Cerro Armazones in Chile's Atacama Desert is seen from directly above while its construction continues. (Image credit: ESO/G / Vecchia)

The European Southern Observatory (ESO)'s Extremely Large Telescope is seen taking shape in this May 1 , 2025 photo captured directly above the construction site.

What is it?

Construction on ESO's Extremely Large Telescope continues. Here, in this May 1, 2025 photo taken from directly above, the the hexagonal support structure that will hold the ELT's 128-foot (39-meter) M1 mirror can be seen in its entirety.



To either side, you can also see the framework for the telescope's two giant dome doors.

Where is it?

The ELT is being built on top of Cerro Armazones in the Atacama Desert located in northern Chile. The roughly 10,000-foot-tall (3,000-meter) mountain is part of the Andes.

Why is it amazing?

When completed, the ELT will be the world's largest optical and near-infrared observatory.



The ELT will gather about 10 times more light than the largest optical telescopes as of 2023, with the ability to correct for atmospheric distortion. It will have around 250 times the light-gathering area of the Hubble Space Telescope, providing images 15 times sharper than those from the orbiting observatory.

Want to know more?

You can read more about the Extremely Large Telescope and how it is being threatened by light pollution. You can also see more photos of its construction.