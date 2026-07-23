The James Webb Space Telescope's disappearing 'Little Red Dots' may lead to another cosmic puzzle

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"Little Red Dots may persist past the early universe, evolving into something relatively familiar."

(Left) a blurred reddish dot against a dark background. (Right) a bunch of purplish sparkles against a dark background.
Did Little Red Dot like the one on the left evolve into globular clusters like 47 Tucanae (right)? (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Dale Kocevski/Colby College, ESO)