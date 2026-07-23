The James Webb Space Telescope's disappearing 'Little Red Dots' may lead to another cosmic puzzle
News
By Robert Lea
Published
"Little Red Dots may persist past the early universe, evolving into something relatively familiar."
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"Little Red Dots may persist past the early universe, evolving into something relatively familiar."