You can book a weightless flight with Zero Gravity again after hiatus due to coronavirus

Zero Gravity Corporation ( Zero-G ), a company that offers weightless experiences so you can floatt like an astronaut, is returning to the skies after taking a pause during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Zero-G takes paying customers on "zero gravity" flights, or parabolic flights during which an aircraft flies in alternating upward and downward arcs to create a microgravity environment in the cabin. Some passengers fly for the thrill of weightlessness , while scientists use the plane toconductmicrogravity experiments, but everybody on board floats for brief periods of time during the flights..

The company halted its flights temporarily during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and are resuming flights this month, with the next flight set take place Aug. 16 from Long Beach, California, Zero-G said in an Aug. 6 statement.

“We have spent the last few months working on our new website and determining the safest possible way to offer incredible weightless experiences,” Zero-G CEO Matt Gohd said in a statement. “For a fraction of the cost of consumer space flight, Zero-G is paving the way for the general public to enjoy the wonders of interstellar travel without ever having to leave Earth’s atmosphere.”

In an effort to make flights safer, as the coronavirus pandemic does continue, the company is implementing a number of new health and safety measures , according to the statement. These efforts include pre-flight pulse and temperature checks, required personal protective equipment (provided by Zero-G) and reduced flight groups by 30 percent. Additionally, during all flights, the air in the cabin will be exchanged with external air every three minutes.

