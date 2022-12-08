Save up to $900 on these festive Unistellar telescope deals

Unistellar and Amazon are offering one of the best festive deals we've seen as their eVscope 2 telescope is $900 off (opens in new tab) while their eQuinox telescope is $600 off (opens in new tab) until Boxing Day 26 December 2022.

This time of year is always great for telescope deals and trying to bag a bargain on the best telescopes around. The appeal of these telescopes is their ease of use, their power, the sophisticated design and the use of technology all contributing to an out-of-this-world stargazing experience. If you want to take a look at more fantastic deals on telescopes that are more suitable for a smaller budget check out our guide to the best budget telescopes under $500.

(opens in new tab) Unistellar eQuinox Computerized Telescope was $2999 , now $2399 from Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $600 on a highly sophisticated telescope from Unistellar. Galaxies, nebulae and star clusters are easily visible due to the 400x digital magnification, auto-detection, light pollution reduction system and an app with a database of 5000 objects means you know exactly what you're looking at. You can also stream your experience with connected devices, for an added experience. Note: If stock runs out, the same deal is available from Unistellar (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Unistellar eVscope 2 Computerized Telescope: was $4899, now $3999 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $900 on a highly computerized telescope that's ideal for set-and-forget astrophotography. It doesn't require much previous astronomy experience and it features a 114mm aperture, 450mm focal length, 150x digital zoom and extras including a Nikon-made eyepiece. The use of an app and the smartphone to control the telescope makes the experience fun and easy.

It's easy to look at the huge amount of money off these two telescopes and see the value in these deals, but what makes the telescopes worth getting? Well, the specs on these scopes are enough to make you want these alone, and the savings might just tempt you. Both make use of an app and because of the sophisticated technology, not much experience is required as they can auto-detect night sky objects for you to view.

While these aren't like traditional telescopes, the two do share similarities with each other. Firstly, the eVscope 2 which you can save $900 (opens in new tab) on offers its users a lot of power for the price. The telescope operates solely through the use of a smartphone so it's fantastic for astrophotography too. It also comes with 7.7MP enhanced image resolution and a Nikon eyepiece so there's no need to purchase any extra astrophotography equipment.

Focusing on the eQuinox telescope and the $600 saving (opens in new tab), it has a focal length of 450mm and a digital magnification of up to 400x meaning that given its wide field of view, deep-sky and faint objects like star clusters, nebulas are clearly visible. What's more, there's a light pollution reduction system so you'll even have a good star gazing experience in built-up areas.

These are highly sophisticated telescopes and although they come in at the higher end of most budgets, they are both huge holiday discounts. With savings of $900 and $600 respectively, these discounts are not to be missed so easily.

