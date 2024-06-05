Save $400 on Unistellar smart binoculars: Early bird deal

Unistellar's new smart binoculars, called Envision, are currently $400 off on an early bird sale. That's a saving of 40% on a pair of binoculars that integrate augmented reality to enhance both nighttime and day-time viewing.

These binoculars work in tandem with their Companion app which helps and enhances the stargazing experience for astronomers, just like when using the eQuinox 2, eVscope 2 and Odyssey smart telescopes. It overlays contextual information in the user's field of view, at the user's command, so you know where to look and what you're looking at.

We think these binoculars have the potential to be ground-breaking for a number of reasons, like overlaying 3D maps, target locking to have binoculars automatically guide to subjects when sharing the binos between observers and night sky object labeling and navigation.

Unistellar says these smart binoculars feature premium optics, but since they are only listed on Kickstarter we have yet to get our hands on them or do any testing.

However, what we do know is that the Augmented Reality (AR) features focus on three key modes: A smart scouting mode, guided navigation mode and a target lock mode.

The smart scouting mode will add contextual information to the targets you're viewing, almost like layering a map over reality. The guided navigation mode is self-explanatory, you can ask the app to have the binoculars guide you to a point of interest or a target it suggests for you, based on your location. The target lock mode will lock onto a target so you don't lose your way if you need to look away for a moment or pass the binoculars to your peers.

Image 1 of 6 What the final Unistellar Envision smart binoculars should look like. (Image credit: Unistellar) (Image credit: Unistellar) (Image credit: Unistellar) (Image credit: Unistellar) (Image credit: Unistellar) (Image credit: Unistellar)

Key Specs: Augmented reality works in tandem with the app that can lock onto a target, offer guided navigation and offer contextual information to the targets you're looking at.

Consensus: These are an innovative pair of binoculars, if you're interested in an immersive experience when it comes to stargazing, these could be for you.

Buy if: You like the idea of using AR to have an immersive experience that can make your sessions easier and more fun.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget, or you're a purist and you just want to search the stars without the use of technology.

