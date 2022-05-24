UK camera deal: get Argos's lowest ever price on the Nikon Z5

Argos has the Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera at their lowest ever price in clearance right now, so if you're looking for a quality camera at a discount, this is the perfect opportunity.

The Nikon Z5 (Argos' lowest price now £900) is a lightweight and compact camera that features highly sophisticated specs and will deliver top photographic results, regardless of your experience. It's continuous shooting will allow you to capture up to 4.5 frames per second and it comes with autofocus featuring 273 focus points within the viewfinder, as well as the option to manually focus.

If that wasn't enough to impress you the shutter speed is pretty good to, up to 1/8000 of a second to be precise. This is to be expected from a manufacturer such as Nikon which is a huge name in the photography world. In fact, they make some of the best cameras and you can get some amazing camera deals on their models too. This camera even features in our best mirrorless cameras round-up so we love the fact that it's now at Argos's lowest ever price.

The argument between DSLR vs mirrorless cameras is a fierce one with the lighter, more compact models becoming more popular with photographers around the world. For a camera that has an excellent ISO range and shoots in 4K, a retailer's lowest ever price could mean it's the perfect time to buy.

The specs to look out for that make this camera full value for money are its excellent ISO range, 100-51200 to be exact. It also shoots video in 4K ultra HD so any videos you want to take will come out in crystal clear quality.

Although this is just for the body only, you do get a USB cable, a shoulder strap and a battery charger. It is tripod compatible and you do get a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer. Again, we like this camera a lot but we might just like this deal a little bit more.

