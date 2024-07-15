Streaming deals: Save money ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking to secure your next streaming subscription to scratch your sci-fi itch, getting 50% off your first month of Paramount Plus or nearly 45% off AMC Plus could be the perfect deal for you.

Save 50% on your first month of Paramount Plus and nearly 45% on your first month of AMC Plus.

If you're looking to save money on your next streaming subscription, these two deals could be worth trying. You can save significantly on your first month of Paramount Plus and AMC Plus and both have binge-worthy shows and blockbuster movies to keep you glued to the sofa. We've got a Paramount Plus streaming guide that's worth checking out if you want to see what's on the platform. It's also worth noting that Amazon Prime Day is next week (July 16 and 17) so now is the best time to claim your 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime - and you can enjoy the best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Prime Video.

If you want to search around for what to watch out there or more discounts, check out our streaming deals guide as well as our round-ups for the best sci-fi movies to stream on Disney Plus and Netflix.

Paramount Plus with Showtime Was $10 now $5 for the first month from Sling. Save 50% on your first month of Paramount Plus with Showtime and enjoy sci-fi classics like Star Trek and more modern hits like Transformers and Halo.

AMC+ Was $8.99 Now $5 from Sling. Save nearly 45% on your first month of AMC Plus and enjoy content like The Walking Dead, Being Human and much, much more.

Paramount Plus has a lot of content to enjoy, especially for sci-fi fans as the streaming platform is home to a lot of Star Trek content, both new and old, movies and shows. It also has more modern hits like the Transformers and Halo franchises to enjoy. There's a host of movies and TV shows to enjoy, so if sci-fi is your thing and you're looking to save on your next thing to watch, it's a deal worth considering.

AMC Plus also hosts a lot of top content to stream including The Walking Dead, all the spin-offs, Being Human and more. It's worth noting that Prime Video also has a wide range of sci-fi content to choose from and Prime members get to enjoy exclusive deals across Amazon Prime Day, so there isn't a better time in the year to start a free trial.

Key franchises/movies/shows: Star Trek, Halo, Transformers, The Walking Dead, Being Human, The Boys and more.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Consensus: This is the best time of year to start an Amazon Prime free trial, Paramount Plus has an excellent selection of sci-fi content and AMC Plus is pretty good too. If you want to save or give something a go and see if you like it, these deals are worth considering.

Buy if: You're looking for new content to stream and you want a deal at the same time, or you just want to make the most of Amazon Prime Day.

Don't buy if: You already have subscriptions or the movies and shows each platform offers don't appeal to you.

Check out our roundups of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.