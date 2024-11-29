If you have been considering delving into the smart telescope market, Black Friday is one of the best times to do so. We have scouted the market for the best telescope deals and this is one of them — $500 off the Vaonis Vespera Pro telescope making it the first time we have ever seen this telescope at a discounted price.

Buy the Vanois Vespera Pro for on sale right now at $2499 at Amazon.

At the time of writing, there were only 11 units left at this price on Amazon so be sure to get yours quick.

We reviewed the Vaonis Vespera II earlier this year and awarded it the full five out of five star rating — it is one of the best smart telescopes on the market. While we are yet to get our hands on the Vaonis Vespera Pro for a review, this newer addition has received several upgrades such as an adjustable tripod, a more sensitive sensor, more megapixels, higher definition images and several accessories that are not included with the predecessors.

While the Vespera Pro usually costs a lot more than the Vaonis Vespera II, the $500 saving closes the gap to a difference of about $800. So, if you want the newest, and arguably best version of the Vespera, now is the time.

Vaonis Vespera Pro: was $2,999 now $2,499 at Amazon Save $500 on one of the top smart telescopes available. Featuring a 12.5MP imaging camera and a built-in hygrometer for temperature and dew, it offers fantastic capabilities for those with deep pockets.

The Vaonis Vespera Pro is the newest and most advanced model in the Vespera range. (Image credit: Amazon)

If you want more time for stargazing without the anxiety of your battery running flat, the Vaonis Vespera Pro has an 11-hour battery life which is an improvement on the four-hour battery life of the Vespera II. There is also a huge 225 GB of internal storage for storing all of those detailed and color-rich astrophotographs.

Like the Vespera II, the Vaonis Vespera Pro utilizes the informative 'Singularity' app. Pair the telescope with your app and select what you would like to look at and the telescope's motorized mount will automatically slew to the desired object in the sky.

If you are not interested in a smart telescope and prefer the more traditional approach or a compromise between the two like a 'push to' or 'go to' scope, check out our best telescopes guide where we cover a range of alternatives we happily recommend. If you are buying for a budding stargazer, consider one of the best telescopes for beginners or the best telescopes for kids for younger space fans.

For those interested in free gifts, Adorama is selling the Vespera Pro for the same price with two free filters and B&H Photo is offering a free insulated water bottle.

Key features: 12.5MP resolution, motorized go-to mount, 225 GB internal storage, 11-hours battery life.

Product launched: 2023.

Price history: The Vaonis Pro has been available to purchase for $2,999 since its release. This Black Friday deal is the first time we have seen it discounted to $2499, saving you a whopping $500.

Price comparison: Amazon $2499 | Adorama: $2,499 including two free filters | B&H Photo: $2499.99 (including a free insulated water bottle)

Reviews consensus: While this is undoubtedly still a very expensive instrument, even with a $500 discount, it will provide hours of skywatching enjoyment. It can capture detailed astrophotos and you do not need any prior night sky experience to get going. You can be up and running in a few minutes.

✅ Buy it if: You want to enjoy long skywatching sessions under the stars with the top-of-the-range Vaonis Vespera model and the supplied accessories.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are on a budget. There are plenty of other smart telescopes that cost a lot less. The original Vespera is over $1000 cheaper yet still received four and a half stars out of five in our hands-on review. Our favorite smart telescope, the Unistellar Equinox 2 also boasts a $500 discount this Black Friday.

