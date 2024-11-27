Fancy owning one of the best telescopes on the market? The Unistellar eVscope 2 is reduced by 20% on Unistellar's website this Black Friday, totaling a saving of $980 but this deal won't last forever.

You can get the Unistellar eVscope 2 on sale right now at Unistellar for $3919.

In our Unistellar eVscope 2 review, we praised how wonderful the telescope looks thanks to its sleek tube and modern, understated design. We also think it's a great choice for astrophotographers as the telescope is capable of taking stunning photos without the need for additional photography equipment. We've also called this one of the best smart telescopes and one of the best telescopes for deep space viewing.

Yes, the eVscope 2 is still expensive but $980 is a huge saving. If you've been thinking about purchasing a high-end smart telescope, now might be the time to take the leap.

Image 1 of 4 The Unistellar eVscope 2 against the night sky. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The side of the Unistellar eVscope 2, showing its single power button. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The eVscope 2's power button being pressed. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) With photography capabilities built in, this telescope is a great choice for astrophotographers too. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The Unistellar eVscope 2 is the sort of telescope that feels truly future-proof: It already feels rather futuristic with its sleek, minimalist design. So minimalist, in fact, that you'll only find one button on its body — the power button. Everything else is controlled by an easy-to-use app.

More importantly, the eVscope 2 offers fantastic views thanks to its Nikon micro LED eyepiece. It is perfect for deep-space viewing and, thanks to the built-in 7.7MP camera, astrophotographers have everything they need without needing to set up extra equipment.

The only drawback? If you are a traditionalist, you might not appreciate the truly smart functionalities of the Unistellar eVscope 2 — it does not even have an optical eyepiece. But if you are willing to embrace technology, this is a truly phenomenal telescope that the whole family will be able to use and enjoy for many years.

Key features: Reflector optical design, 4.5-inch (114mm) aperture, f/3.9 focal ratio, 19.8 lbs (9 kg) total weight including tripod, alt-azimuth mount.

Product launched: Fall 2021.

Price history: The Unistellar eVscope 2 has been a little cheaper before: earlier this year we noted a deal of $1,150 off on Amazon. Still, this is a great deal and it's unlikely to drop any cheaper in the run-up to Black Friday.

Price comparison: Amazon: $3,919 | Unistellar: $3,919 | B&H Photo: $3,919

Reviews consensus: We think the Unistellar eVscope 2 is seriously sleek and stylish — but it is also an absolute pleasure to use. Thanks to its smart capabilities anyone can get to grips with it in no time. The only downfall is how expensive it is.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best smart telescopes, Best telescopes for deep space

✅ Buy it if: You want one of the best smart telescopes, you really can't go wrong with the eVscope 2. It is also a great buy if you are into astrophotography.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are on a budget — this is amongst the most expensive telescopes on the market. A great alternative for those on a lower budget, and more traditionalist, is the Sky-Watcher Skyliner-200P Classic which is currently only $549 on Amazon.

