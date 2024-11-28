With Christmas just around the corner and during the Black Friday sales, it is the perfect time to tick some friends and relatives off your 'to buy for' lists. This handy little gadget, the BlissLights Starport USB star projector, could be ideal costing just $14.99 with 25% off.

You can get the BlissLights Starport USB star projecter on sale right now at Amazon for $14.99.

The BlissLights Starport has one function — to transform the ambiance of your space with thousands of laser 'stars.' In our review of the BlissLight Starport, we gave it three and a half stars out of five as it floods a large room with bright laser 'stars' but lacks functionality or accuracy of constellations with us recommending it for younger space enthusiasts.

So with 25% off, it is your chance to grab this perfect stocking filler in the Black Friday sales.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 4 The Starport instantly transforms any space. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) It can be plugged directly into any USB-A output. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Or you can use the supplied cable to extend the length and positioning flexibility. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) This is the most portable star projector — take it anywhere in your pocket. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

In our review of the BlissLight Starport, we noted that it might suit younger space fans and gamers to "spice up their room with some ambient lighting" although we would happily recommend it as a holiday gift for anyone with a games room, music studio, spare room or even just a bedroom for a space-like nighttime environment.

This tiny (65 mm long) device can be plugged into any USB-A outlet and it comes with a flexible gooseneck cable that extends it by 7.2 inches (185mm) for added positioning options. The BlissLights Starport is so portable you could use it in your camper too with us placing it in the category of 'best for portability' in our best star projectors guide.

Another fab thing about this star projector is that you have three options of laser colors: red, blue or green.

Remember, this is a Class 2 laser so if you are thinking of buying this device for a child or someone who may be vulnerable, make sure they do not stare directly into the beam intentionally and especially not for a prolonged period as this could cause eye damage.

Key features: Very portable, plug and play, transforms the whole room instantly.

Price history: It usually hovers around $20 and is often discounted during annual sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

Reviews consensus: This plug-and-play device floods a room with bright laser lights. It is affordable, covers a large area and best for those on a budget or seeking simple ambient lighting—it is ideal for space enthusiasts and gamers.

Space: ★★★½

Featured in guides: Best star projectors

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a fantastic stocking filler for a space fan, gamer or musician.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for a realistic star projector or one with more functionality. For that try, the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector which is currently on sale on Amazon for $79.99, a 33% saving.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.