If you are in the market for a premium pair of binoculars, we have got a great deal to share with you. The Leica 10x42 Noctivid are normally $2,999 but thanks to Black Friday, they are down to $2,239.95 — that is a massive saving of $759!

Leica is known to be a premium optics brand and we expect great things from all the products they put out. The Leica 10x42 Noctivid binoculars do not disappoint and, while we have not reviewed them ourselves yet, our colleagues over at Digital Camera World rated the 10x42 Noctivid an impressive five out of five stars, calling them "the top pick of all binoculars" they have ever tested.

We do have to admit that we have seen these binos a little cheaper: during Amazon's Prime Day sale this summer they dropped a little lower but a $759 saving is still huge and this is the cheapest you can currently pick them up.

Leica 10x42 Noctivid: was $2,999 now $2,240 at Amazon Save $759 on the ultra-impressive Leica 10x42 Noctivid binoculars with some of the best optics on the market. They are for serious bino users only but if you are wanting only the very best, you will not be disappointed with these.

Image 1 of 3 We think the Leica 10x42 Noctivid are some of the best binoculars on the market. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The eyecups of the Leica 10x42 Noctivid. (Image credit: Future) The optics in the Leica 10x42 Noctivid are unrivalled. (Image credit: Future)

The Leica 10x42 Noctivid are some of the best binoculars on the market. This is a seriously premium product, using SCHOTT HT glass and high-quality lens coatings which results in excellent color reproduction and impressively bright views. It makes viewing things even on dull, overcast days a pleasure.

As we said, we have not reviewed these ourselves but both our colleagues at LiveScience and Digital Camera World gave them five out of five stars in their reviews and they have also made an appearance in various LiveScience guides such as best binoculars for stargazing and best binoculars so we are confident these are worth the investment.

They are nice to hold in the hand thanks to a quality textured body and due to their AquaDura lens coating, they can be used in all weather conditions. They are fairly compact too making them easy to carry around. Perhaps not quite pocket-sized, but they will not take up too much space in a backpack.

The 10x42 Noctivid are pricey but they genuinely are one of the best pairs of binoculars on the market — and this Black Friday deal means you can grab them at a legitimate bargain.

Key features: Roof prism design, 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens aperture, 6.4 degrees angular field of view, 19mm eye relief, weighs 1.9 lbs (862 g)

Price history: We have unfortunately seen the Leica 10x42 Noctivid a little cheaper before — earlier this year Amazon had another $100 knocked off them but at $2239.95, this is still a seriously good price for a pair of binoculars that most other places are still selling for $3000.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2239.95 | Adorama: $2999 | Leica: $2999

Reviews consensus: Live Science called the Leica 10x42 Noctivid "the best binoculars they've ever tested" and Digital Camera World thought similarly. We have not published our own review of these binoculars yet but everywhere you look on the web you will find similarly glowing reviews.

Live Science: ★★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best binoculars for stargazing, best binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You have a large budget and want a pair of excellent-quality binoculars with unrivalled optics that can be used for a variety of functions like stargazing and nature-watching.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are on a smaller budget. You will find great binoculars at a lower price if you need to watch the bank balance — we recommend the Celestron UpClose G2 but you will find more suggestions in our best budget binoculars guide.

