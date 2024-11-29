Now winter's here and the nights are getting cold and frosty, going out to look at the stars is not quite as appealing as it used to be. A star projector lets you enjoy the majesty of the night sky from the comfort of your living room or bedroom — and this Black Friday, we have a great deal on one. The Fussion Planetarium Projector is currently 33% off on Amazon, making it $27.99 instead of $39.98 — the cheapest we have seen this projector since it was listed on Amazon for the first time in June.

You can get the Fussion Planetarium Projects on sale right at Amazon for $27.99

This is a rather new projector so we do not have a review of it yet. The user reviews on Amazon so far though are very positive: People have called its light shows "mesmerizing" and "stunning". We have also seen praise for its functions: Its built-in timer is very useful and its ability to pan left-to-right while projecting has been spoken highly of.

With 13 different discs included with the Fussion Planetarium Projector, it offers a variety of different views of the night sky — excellent value for just $27.99 if you ask us.

Fussion Planetarium Projector: was $40 now $28 at Amazon Save 30% on this highly-rated star projector. The Fussion Planetarium comes with 13 different discs, allowing you to enjoy different views of the night sky including the Milky Way, Andromeda Galaxy and the Moon.

Image 1 of 1 The Fussion Planetarium Projector comes with 13 different discs, all offering different views of the night sky. (Image credit: Fussion)

What is particularly neat about the Fussion Planetarium Projector is that you are not getting one fixed projection: It comes with 13 film discs, each with a unique view of the night sky. You can enjoy views of the Moon, the Solar System and the Milky Way, alongside Mystic Mountain and Small Magellanic Cloud.

It means while it might not be as scientific as what you would get in a Sega Toys Homestar Flux, the Fussion projector is more realistic than many other star projectors on the market.

The projector can cover an area between 135 to 754 square feet depending on where you place the projector. There is a 360-degree rotation feature and it is powered by USB, making it easy to use just about anywhere in the home.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you are not sure if this is the projector for you, we have reviewed several and our handy best star projector guide may help you decide which is the best for you or offer tips on what to look for.

Key features: Comes with 13 different image discs, USB powered, LED lights.

Product launched: June 2024

Price history: Since it is only been available for a short time, this is the first time the Fussion Planetarium Projector has had any meaningful discount.

Price: Amazon: $27.99

Reviews consensus: We have not had time to review the Fussion Planetarium Projector yet and since it is a new product, there are very few reviews online. The Amazon user reviews are very positive though with people loving the images it projects, saying it is "relaxing" and "mesmerizing".

✅ Buy it if: You want a very affordable star projector that has interchangeable discs to project different images.

❌ Don't buy it if: You would rather buy from a proven, reputable brand. We would recommend the Sega Toys Homestar Flux in that case which is made by a subsidiary of the same Sega that created Sonic the Hedgehog. Yes, really.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.