Want to capture amazing 4K footage from the air, or just roam the skies? This DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo is an amazing $270 off for Black Friday, matching its Prime Day price and giving you another chance to save big on this high-flying bundle.



You can get the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo bundle on sale right now at Amazon for $1079.

We're serious fans of this drone, and we think it's the best camera drone for portability. As we discussed in our DJI Air 3 drone review, it punches above its weight with features like omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and superb 4K video quality, and it handles windy conditions well.

This Fly More Combo bundle adds a charging station, a carrying case and two additional batteries, each offering up to 46 minutes of flight time, for a total of 2 hours and 8 minutes. It's easy to fly and its obstacle avoidance means you're unlikely to have an accident.

Image 1 of 4 The DJI Air Mini 3 offers an excellent balance of portability and power. (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott)

The DJI Air 3 is an excellent drone as is, but this DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo bundle makes it an even better deal. On top of the drone and standard remote, you'll get two extra batteries (a total of three), a charging station and a carrying case.

In our review of the DJI Air 3, we said it was a "Fantastic drone that produces excellent image quality for both photos and videos", and given that Christmas is just three and a half weeks after Black Friday it's an ideal gift for a beginner drone flyer or someone looking to trade up.

We think it's one of the best Drones and the best camera drone for portability. It won't slip in your pocket but it's still compact enough that you can carry it with you, in the provided case. And with its object avoidance and its ability to handle wind, you're unlikely to wreck it

However, if you're buying for someone who's on the fence about drone flying, this might be a lot of money to put down. Instead, consider some of our other black friday drone deals.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: Weight: 25.4 oz/720 g. Battery: 4241 mAh Li-ion/up to 46 minutes. Frame rates: 4K up to 100 fps, 1080p up to 200 FPS.

Product launched: July 2023

Price history: The DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo was this price for Prime Day, and it's never dropped lower than this. Walmart and Best Buy also have matched Amazon's price, in case Amazon sells out, or you prefer not to shop there.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1079 | Walmart: $1079 | Best Buy: $1079

Reviews consensus: This is a brilliant dual-camera drone that's great for capturing 4K video from the air. It's easy to fly and It's an even better deal with the extras that the Fly More Combo deal includes (three batteries, a carrying case and a charging hub). One criticism echoed on Amazon, is that you need to provide your own USB-C charger.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best Drones, Best Camera Drones

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful, hi-tech drone that's great for video, still photography, and almost anything you can think of.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a super lightweight drone or on a budget, great as this deal is. Instead, you should consider the DJI Mini 4K, which we rate as the best entry level drone.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.