We are singing from the rooftops about this Black Friday deal on one of our favorite mirrorless cameras. There is a huge $1,000 saving on the Nikon Z 7II: Normally $2,996.96, it is currently just $1,996.96 in Amazon's Black Friday sale. We are not sure how long it is going to last but if you have been thinking about picking up this excellent camera, now is the time.

You can get the Nikon Z 7II on sale right now at Amazon for only $1996.95.

We love this camera. In our review of the Nikon Z 7II, we scored it an impressive four and half stars out of five, saying it is a "powerhouse of all-round full-frame mirrorless performance". We are especially impressed with how well it shoots in low-light conditions — earning the top place in our guide to the best cameras for low-light photography.

It is also one of the best Nikon cameras you can buy. We called it the best Nikon camera under $3,000 but with a whole $1,000 off that MSRP, it is even better than ever.

Image 1 of 4 The tilting screen on the back of the Nikon Z 7II. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The button layout on the Nikon Z 7II is clean and organized. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z 7II with a large lens attached. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z 7II has a chunky grip, making it comfortable to hold. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The Nikon Z 7II is a full-frame mirrorless camera that we have found to be a solid performer for almost any kind of photography. Its low-light performance makes it a great contender for astrophotography but if you would rather shoot wildlife, landscapes or events, you will find it more than capable of capturing just about anything you can point it at.

If videography is more your thing, the Nikon Z 7II does a great job of capturing motion too. It can shoot at 40K60 and we have found its captures to be beautiful, smooth and detailed. There is a reason we named this one of the best Nikon cameras.

Being a Nikon mirrorless camera, it is compatible with Z-mount lenses and we would recommend the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S as the best Z-mount for astrophotography but if you are thinking of upgrading from a Nikon DSLR, you can purchase an FTZ adapter to use older F-mount lenses.

Key features: Full frame 45.7MP sensor, Z-mount lenses, ISO range of 64-25,600 (expandable to 64-102,400), video recording up to 4K60, weighs 1.35lb (615g)

Product launched: October 2020

Price history: This is the cheapest we have ever seen the Nikon Z 7II. It has been this price several times throughout the year though but it always returns to full price for some time before it is reduced again.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,996.95 | B&H Photo: $1,996.95 | Best Buy: $1,999.99

Reviews consensus: The Nikon Z7 II offers fantastic all-round performance and excellent full-frame image quality. We found it to be better value for money than most of its competitors (even at full price) and its low-light performance in particular really impressed us.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best mirrorless cameras, Best Nikon cameras, Best cameras for low-light photography

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a full-frame camera that is good at just about everything. The Nikon Z7 II is a great all-rounder so perfect if you dabble in multiple types of photography.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a newer model: We are still waiting on the Nikon Z 7III but last year's Nikon Z8 comes highly recommended, with cutting-edge specifications and it is currently on offer at B&HPhoto for $4396.95 with a lens.

