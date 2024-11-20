You won't want to miss your chance to save over $930 on the Sony A7R V camera at Walmart We've rated some of the best Sony cameras so trust us when we say, this is a camera deal you don't want to sleep on.

If you need any more convincing than a $1000 saving, check out our Sony A7R V review. Due to its improved functionality, design, and performance than its predecessor, we've given this model 4.5 out of 5 stars. Space's own Reference Editor, Daisy Dobrijevic took the Sony A7R V to the Arctic to see how it coped with the cold, low-light conditions.

If this Sony camera deal is a bit out of your price range then it makes sense to take a look at the best budget cameras

The Sony A7R V is also $400 off at Amazon and Best Buy but Walmart's price is the lowest by far.

The Sony A7R V has a photo/video/Slow and Quick dial on the top of the camera, making it intuitive and easy to use. It's also comfortable to fit in your hand making it easy to shoot for extended periods.

As we mentioned in our review, we were impressed with its color depth and dynamic range. When used on a bright day, it makes it easy to remove harsh lighting and shadows without losing any details.

If you're still trying to decide whether to purchase this camera, here are a few other things we were impressed with. The camera's autofocus system is unmatched, with 693 focus points and its new AI processing unit.

What we really loved is how versatile the screen on this model is. It's a multi-angle 3.2-inch LED screen with an extra plate attached that tilts down to give you even more angles from which to shoot. It's a game-changer!

Black Friday is quickly approaching; it will be here Friday, November 29th, with Cyber Monday on December 2. While you can bet there will be a lot of sales going on, why wait — grab this great deal now.

Image 1 of 4 The 61 Megapixel Sony A7R V is a versatile mirrorless camera that works excellently for astrophotography. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Key features: ISO range: 61 Megapixels. ISO 100 - 32,000 (expanded 50 - 102,400). Fully articulating 3.2-inch touchscreen, 693 phase-detect autofocus points, a mirrorless system and AI Real-Time Recognition.

Price comparison: Walmart $2889.83, Sony: $3,689.00, Best Buy $3499.99, Amazon $3398

Tech Radar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a camera that will ensure you can get the perfect shot in most situations with the help of a versatile fully articulating LCD screen and great astrophotography abilities.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for something on a lower budget, while this huge saving is great you might want to consider a budget camera instead.