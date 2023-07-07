Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is free for Prime members for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here on July 11 and 12 this year and you can claim a free copy of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for PC, if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can claim your free copy via Amazon Prime gaming, which you automatically have access to if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. The game is set shortly into the Galactic Empire's rule and players get to play as Darth Vader's secret apprentice and have to hunt down the last of the Jedi order and any rebellion, all while keeping your identity a secret.

It's a popular game with Star Wars fans for a reason, and getting to use different Force abilities as well as wielding a lightsaber can capture the imagination and inspire anybody.

Amazon Prime Day hasn't officially started yet but we are starting to see early Prime Day deals and this is definitely an extra incentive to sign up to Prime ahead of the sale. There is even a 30-day free trial so you can check out Prime and claim the game for free.

If nothing else, it's low risk as you don't have to pay anything but if you want to consider other similar content, then be sure to check out our guides for Lego Star Wars deals, VR headset deals and the best space games.

Plot: The story starts off with Darth Vader discovering the son of a Jedi, later named Starkiller, who has very strong Force powers and is then taken on as the Sith's secret apprentice. Through the game, players aim to to quash any rebellion and seek out surviving Jedi, using Force abilities like lightning bolts Vader's choke hold as well as getting to brandish a lightsaber.

Consensus: This game was very well received by fans and critics alike. It's one of the fan favorites for a reason and it recieved scores of 7.5/10 from IGN and 7/10 from Steam.

Buy if: You're a Star Wars fan, you're a gaming fan, you're looking for something cool to buy or you just want to play something you haven't played before/for a long time. It's free so it's a risk free investment.

Don't buy if: Gaming isn't your thing or you don't think you'll end up playing the game.

Alternative games: More recent games include the remakes of Star Wars: Battlefront I and II, Squadrons and most recently, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. All of these games were received well by fans and critics but you'll do well to find them for free.