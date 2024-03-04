Watch SpaceX's Crew-8 astronaut mission arrive at the ISS early March 5 (free livestream)

SpaceX's Crew-8 astronaut mission will arrive at the International Space Station early Tuesday morning (March 5), and you can watch the action live.

The four-person Crew-8 launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday (March 3) at 10:53 p.m. EST (0353 GMT on March 4).

The mission's Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) Tuesday around 3 a.m. EST (0800 GMT). Watch the orbital rendezvous live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency. Coverage will begin at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT).

Crew-8 is sending NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeannette Epps and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin to the orbiting lab for a six-month stay.

Dominick is Crew-8's commander, Barrett is the pilot, and Epps and Grebenkin are mission specialists. Are all spaceflight rookies except Barratt, who already had two orbital missions under his belt before this one.

The quartet will relieve the four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-7 mission, who arrived at the ISS in August 2023 and will head home to Earth no earlier than March 11.

The four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-8 mission pose for a crew photo on the access arm to their Dragon spacecraft ahead of their March 2, 2024 launch from NASA's Pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Image credit: SpaceX)

As its name suggests, Crew-8 is the eighth operational astronaut mission that SpaceX is flying to the ISS for NASA.

The agency signed a similar commercial-crew deal with aerospace giant Boeing, which aims to launch astronauts on its new Starliner capsule for the first time next month, on a trial mission called Crew Flight Test.