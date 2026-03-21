Watch Russia launch Progress 94 cargo ship to the ISS on March 22

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Russia's Progress 92 cargo spacecraft, carrying nearly 3,000 pounds of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 73 crew, approaches the International Space Station in July 2025 before docking to the Poisk module.

A Russian cargo spacecraft will launch toward the International Space Station on Sunday morning (March 22), and you can watch the action live.

A Soyuz rocket topped with the robotic Progress 94 freighter is scheduled to lift off from the Russia-run Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday at 7:59 a.m. EDT (1159 GMT; 4:59 p.m. local Baikonur time).

You can watch it live here at Space.com courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency . Coverage will begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT).

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Progress 94 will carry about 3 tons of food, propellant and other supplies to the astronauts currently living and working on board the International Space Station (ISS).

If all goes according to plan, the freighter will chase the orbiting lab for two days, docking with its Poisk module on Tuesday (March 24) at around 9:34 a.m. EDT (1334 GMT). Progress 94 will take the place of Progress 92, which undocked from Poisk on Monday (March 16).

You'll be able to watch Progress 94's arrival, with coverage beginning Tuesday at 8:45 a.m EDT (1245 GMT).

Progress 94 will spend about six months docked to the ISS. It will then be loaded up with trash and sent to burn up in Earth's atmosphere .

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