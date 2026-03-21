Watch Russia launch Progress 94 cargo ship to the ISS on March 22

Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
A Russian cargo spacecraft will launch toward the International Space Station on Sunday morning (March 22), and you can watch the action live.
A Soyuz rocket topped with the robotic Progress 94 freighter is scheduled to lift off from the Russia-run Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday at 7:59 a.m. EDT (1159 GMT; 4:59 p.m. local Baikonur time).
You can watch it live here at Space.com courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency. Coverage will begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT).Article continues below
Progress 94 will carry about 3 tons of food, propellant and other supplies to the astronauts currently living and working on board the International Space Station (ISS).
If all goes according to plan, the freighter will chase the orbiting lab for two days, docking with its Poisk module on Tuesday (March 24) at around 9:34 a.m. EDT (1334 GMT). Progress 94 will take the place of Progress 92, which undocked from Poisk on Monday (March 16).
You'll be able to watch Progress 94's arrival, with coverage beginning Tuesday at 8:45 a.m EDT (1245 GMT).
Progress 94 will spend about six months docked to the ISS. It will then be loaded up with trash and sent to burn up in Earth's atmosphere.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Two other currently operational ISS cargo craft are similarly expendable — Japan's HTV-X and Cygnus, which is built by the aerospace company Northrop Grumman. The only reusable freighter is SpaceX's Dragon capsule.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.