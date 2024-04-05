This solar eclipse simulator on SkySafari will guide you through the eclipse on April 8

A new "eclipse simulator" on SkySafari allows you to anticipate what you'll see when the moon blocks the sun in areas of North America on Monday (April 8).

The SkySafari Eclipse Simulation Widget, which you can see below, includes the ability to "watch" an eclipse from any point on Earth. A shadow tracker will let you watch the moon's shadow moving "across continents and oceans, a stunning reminder of the beauty and intricacy of our solar system," developers wrote.

The entry-level version of SkySafari 7, which features on our best stargazing apps guide, is on a deep discount right now for just $0.99 ahead of the eclipse on Monday (April 8). Because that's an 80% discount from the usual $4.99, make sure to act quickly; affiliated apps SkySafari Plus and SkySafari Pro are also on sale.

You can also keep up to date with the latest eclipse content on our eclipse live blog and watch all the total eclipse action live here on Space.com.

SkySafari 7 Basic stargazing app <a href="https://skysafariastronomy.com/Eclipse-Safari.html" data-link-merchant="skysafariastronomy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now 80% off. The 'Basic' version of SkySafari 7 is 80% off until eclipse day. Act fast to access the solar eclipse features ahead of the big day on April 8 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Space.com already gives SkySafari 7 five stars as it lets you track stars, planets, galaxies and more with planetarium and telescope features. But as the eclipse approached, representative Pedro Braganca told Space.com, the small company has been pushing hard to put new features for users on the app.

"As developers and content creators, we often find ourselves lost in the world of coding, debugging, and endless cups of coffee. But every once in a while, a project comes along that reminds us why we fell in love with creating in the first place," Braganca wrote in an email interview, calling the simulator "our latest labor of love."

"Now, let's get one thing straight — we're not just a bunch of tech and space geeks pushing an app. We're a team of dreamers, adventurers, and stargazers, on a mission to share the wonder of the cosmos with as many people as we can," he added.

The simulator, he emphasized, will take some of the worry off your hands during the big event as you try to make sure your equipment, including solar glasses to view the event safely, is all ready for the precious few moments of totality.

"You're standing on the path of totality, anticipation hanging in the air like a shimmering veil. The countdown to totality is on, and you can feel the excitement building with every passing second. But instead of frantically checking your watch or squinting at a map, you simply glance at your phone and let SkySafari be your guide," he said.

Along with the simulator and shadow tracker, the app has a dynamic eclipse countdown clock and will include "audio prompts to keep you informed and entertained throughout the eclipse." These narrations "guide you through critical contact timings, ensuring that you never miss a beat. It's like having a knowledgeable astronomer by your side, whispering secrets of the cosmos directly into your ear."

SkySafari 7 has new functionality for the 2024 solar eclipse. (Image credit: SkySafari)

The app's eclipse viewing guide includes detailed safety guidance as well, making sure you know when to put on your glasses and when to take them off. (Once you no longer have need for the glasses, SkySafari suggests you recycle them through its partnership with Astronomers Without Borders, which will allow the glasses to be used in areas with poorer access to these tools.)

A simulated view of the 2024 solar eclipse in SkySafari 7. (Image credit: SkySafari)

A special "Eclipse" button on the main page allows users to access the content with ease. SkySafari 7 also offers "social" stargazing to see what sights others are looking at, tilt-to-slew scope control and augmented reality voice control.