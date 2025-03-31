Solar eclipse shines over Stonehenge in stunning photo from Astrophotographer Josh Dury

Partial solar eclipse sequence over Stonehenge, U.K. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

On March 29, a partial solar eclipse was visible over eastern North America and Europe, putting on a dramatic show for those lucky enough to have clear skies and front-row seats.

Astrophotographer Josh Dury captured the event unfolding over the iconic astronomical monument Stonehenge, in Wiltshire, England. Stonehenge, constructed around 5,000 years ago , is one of the world's most fascinating astronomical monuments, designed to align with the sun during the summer solstice .

"Capturing the partial solar eclipse from the iconic landmark at Stonehenge was awe-inspiring in more ways than one," Dury told Space.com. "Not only to bear witness to the celestial mechanics of our solar system but to share the experience with the general public in witnessing this celestial event."

Dury not only captured an impressive partial solar eclipse sequence over Stonehenge where you see the moon gradually move over the sun 's disk, he also got a close up view of the eclipse where, if you look carefully, you can see the moon's rugged surface as it cuts across the solar disk.

The close up view is a composite image blended of three images, Dury told Space.com. Dury did this to capture the full disk of the moon during the partial solar eclipse. "Note the rugged surface of the moon that is revealed in this image," Dury said.

Partial solar eclipse composite image captured on March 29, 2025. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

This is the second time in as many weeks that Dury has witnessed the celestial mechanics of our solar system at play, as he captured the total lunar eclipse unfolding over Castle Stalker, Appin in Scotland in the early hours of March 14.

Dury told us it was amazing to see an eclipse pair for the second time running! With each one displaying their own unique effects.

If this eclipse has left you eager for more, you won't have to wait too long for the next one! A partial solar eclipse is set to occur on Sept. 21, 2025 , though it will mostly be visible from remote areas of the Southern Hemisphere.

Want to dive deeper into moonlit exploration? Our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching adventure, whether you're admiring its vast lunar seas, rugged mountains, or countless craters.