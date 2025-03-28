Don't miss the partial solar eclipse tomorrow: Where, when and how to see it

News
By published

Here's everything you need to know to make the most of the partial solar eclipse on March 29, as the moon takes a 'bite' out of the sun.

gif animation showing a partial solar eclipse with the moon moving in from the right and partially covering the sun&#039;s disk as viewed from Earth.
A partial solar eclipse will be visible across eastern North America and Europe on March 29. Find out when, where and how to see the celestial show. (Image credit: solarseven via Getty Images)
Jump to:

A partial solar eclipse is happening tomorrow morning (March 29), offering skywatchers a chance to see the moon partially cover the sun.

Globally, the eclipse begins at 4:50 a.m. EDT (0850 GMT), reaching maximum coverage at 6:47 a.m. EDT (1047 GMT). Exact visibility and timing depend on your location.

If you're unable to watch the partial solar eclipse in person, don't worry, you can watch all the action unfold live here on Space.com courtesy of Timeanddate and keep up to date with the latest solar eclipse progress with our solar eclipse live blog.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A partial solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, blocking a portion of the solar disk from view. It can look like the moon has taken a "bite" out of the sun.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a solar eclipse on June 29, 2022. (Image credit: NASA/SDO/AIA/LMSAL)

What time is the partial solar eclipse?

The exact timing of the eclipse depends on your location. For those in eastern North America, it will occur around sunrise; for those across Europe, it will take place mid-morning.

Related: What time is the partial solar eclipse tomorrow?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Time of partial solar eclipse by country (in local time)

Country

Start of Eclipse (Local Time)

End of Eclipse (Local Time)

Canada

6:56 a.m.

8:20 a.m.

France

10:55 a.m.

1:01 p.m.

Ireland

9:54 a.m.

12:03 p.m.

Norway

11:12 a.m.

1:35 p.m.

United Kingdom

9:56 a.m.

12:14 p.m.

United States

6:13 a.m.

7:17 a.m.

Where can I see the partial solar eclipse?

The best views of the solar eclipse whereby a majority of the sun will be obscured by the moon will be found in extreme eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S, where a crescent sun will rise dramatically over the horizon. Locations such as New Brunswick, northern Quebec, and Maine will experience an especially striking effect, with a pair of solar "horns" briefly appearing as the sun emerges.

Related: Where will the partial solar eclipse be visible this weekend?

a map showing where the partial solar eclipse will be visible.

The global path of the partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025. (Image credit: Created and annotated in Canva by Jamie Carter using MapHub.net. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS User Community. Eclipse path by Xavier Jubie)

How can I watch the partial solar eclipse?

The partial solar eclipse can be viewed in person from locations within the path of the eclipse. Remember: It is NEVER safe to look directly at the sun during a partial solar eclipse without suitable eye protection. Make sure to use solar eclipse glasses or a solar filter for telescopes or binoculars. A pinhole projector is also a great option if you don't have specialized equipment, as you can easily make one with some basic items from around your house.

Our how to view the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar viewing and what to look out for on the surface of the sun!

And if you're unable to catch the solar eclipse in person you can enjoy all the action from the comfort of your home via these solar eclipse livestreams. We will also be updating our solar eclipse live blog throughout the event, bringing you the best views and comments from those on the ground and watching online.

When is the next solar eclipse?

After March 29, the next solar eclipse will be another partial solar eclipse on Sept. 21, 2025. It will be visible from remote areas of the Southern Hemisphere.

Editor's note: If you snap a photo of the solar eclipse and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about eclipses
graphic showing the partial solar eclipse

Partial solar eclipse 2025 livestreams: Where to watch online for free tomorrow (March 29)
a close up view of the sun during a partial solar eclipse with the new moon in the lower left corner obscuring a large portion of the sun.

What will happen during the partial solar eclipse tomorrow?
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is pictured docked to the Harmony module’s forward port at the International Space Station.

Boeing's next Starliner launch for NASA could slip to early 2026 after fixes
See more latest
Most Popular
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is pictured docked to the Harmony module’s forward port at the International Space Station.
Boeing's next Starliner launch for NASA could slip to early 2026 after fixes
ULA&#039;s second Vulcan Centaur rocket lifts off from Florida&#039;s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Oct. 4, 2024.
US Space Force certifies new Vulcan Centaur rocket to launch national security missions
a spacecraft is held by a robotic arm above Earth.
NASA cancels cargo launch to ISS due to damaged Cygnus spacecraft
An illustration of a dark gray probe in front of a scorching sun.
NASA's daredevil solar spacecraft survives 2nd close flyby of our sun
Artist impression of ESA&#039;s Gaia satellite observing the Milky Way. The background image of the sky is compiled from data from more than 1.8 billion stars. It shows the total brightness and colour of stars observed by Gaia released as part of Gaia’s Early Data Release 3 (Gaia EDR3) in December 2020.
So long, Gaia: Europe officially retires prolific star-mapping space telescope
An illustration of a yellow orb in space with other components around it, such as the two exoplanets and a space telescope.
2 newly found exoplanets reignite an outstanding question about our solar system
A black and green box with a lightsaber laying horizontally across the front is on a purple starry background with disco rings around the back, the space.com logo is in the top left corner.
This Star Wars The Black Series Force FX lightsaber is its lowest-ever price and 55% off for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The Alters
Watch two new trailers for 'The Alters', an upcoming sci-fi survival game where you clone yourself in a giant rolling base (video)
a large orange core stage of a booster is seen from below as it stands with two side mounted white solid rockets inside a high bay of an assembly building.
NASA stacks moon-bound Artemis 2 rocket: Space photo of the day
graphic showing the partial solar eclipse
Partial solar eclipse 2025 livestreams: Where to watch online for free tomorrow (March 29)