Don't miss the partial solar eclipse tomorrow: Where, when and how to see it

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across eastern North America and Europe on March 29. Find out when, where and how to see the celestial show.

A partial solar eclipse is happening tomorrow morning (March 29), offering skywatchers a chance to see the moon partially cover the sun.

Globally, the eclipse begins at 4:50 a.m. EDT (0850 GMT), reaching maximum coverage at 6:47 a.m. EDT (1047 GMT). Exact visibility and timing depend on your location.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A partial solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, blocking a portion of the solar disk from view. It can look like the moon has taken a "bite" out of the sun.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a solar eclipse on June 29, 2022. (Image credit: NASA/SDO/AIA/LMSAL)

What time is the partial solar eclipse?

The exact timing of the eclipse depends on your location. For those in eastern North America, it will occur around sunrise; for those across Europe, it will take place mid-morning.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time of partial solar eclipse by country (in local time) Country Start of Eclipse (Local Time) End of Eclipse (Local Time) Canada 6:56 a.m. 8:20 a.m. France 10:55 a.m. 1:01 p.m. Ireland 9:54 a.m. 12:03 p.m. Norway 11:12 a.m. 1:35 p.m. United Kingdom 9:56 a.m. 12:14 p.m. United States 6:13 a.m. 7:17 a.m.

Where can I see the partial solar eclipse?

The best views of the solar eclipse whereby a majority of the sun will be obscured by the moon will be found in extreme eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S, where a crescent sun will rise dramatically over the horizon. Locations such as New Brunswick, northern Quebec, and Maine will experience an especially striking effect, with a pair of solar "horns" briefly appearing as the sun emerges.

The global path of the partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025. (Image credit: Created and annotated in Canva by Jamie Carter using MapHub.net. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS User Community. Eclipse path by Xavier Jubie)

How can I watch the partial solar eclipse?

The partial solar eclipse can be viewed in person from locations within the path of the eclipse. Remember: It is NEVER safe to look directly at the sun during a partial solar eclipse without suitable eye protection. Make sure to use solar eclipse glasses or a solar filter for telescopes or binoculars. A pinhole projector is also a great option if you don't have specialized equipment, as you can easily make one with some basic items from around your house.

Our how to view the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar viewing and what to look out for on the surface of the sun!

And if you're unable to catch the solar eclipse in person you can enjoy all the action from the comfort of your home via these solar eclipse livestreams. We will also be updating our solar eclipse live blog throughout the event, bringing you the best views and comments from those on the ground and watching online.

When is the next solar eclipse?

After March 29, the next solar eclipse will be another partial solar eclipse on Sept. 21, 2025. It will be visible from remote areas of the Southern Hemisphere.

Editor's note: If you snap a photo of the solar eclipse and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.