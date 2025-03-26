What time is the partial solar eclipse on March 29?

News
By published

The moon will appear to take a "bite" out of the sun during a deep partial solar eclipse visible across eastern North America and Europe.

a partial solar eclipse with a graphic of a clock in the upper left portion of the eclipse.
The exact timing of the eclipse depends on your location. (Image credit: Created in Canva Pro by Daisy Dobrijevic)

The moon will appear to take a "bite" out of the sun during a deep partial solar eclipse on the morning of March 29.

Globally, the eclipse will begin at 4:50 a.m. EDT (0850 GMT), with the maximum eclipse — when the moon covers the largest portion of the sun — occurring at 6:47 a.m. EDT (1047 GMT). However, exact timings vary by location. A detailed breakdown of eclipse times for different countries can be found in the table below.

Almost 10% of the world's population lives in areas where at least part of the solar eclipse will be visible according to timeanddate.com.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Time of partial solar eclipse by country (in local time)

Country

Start of Eclipse (Local Time)

End of Eclipse (Local Time)

Belgium

11:11 a.m.

1:02 p.m.

Canada

6:56 a.m.

8:20 a.m.

France

10:55 a.m.

1:01 p.m.

Ireland

9:54 a.m.

12:03 p.m.

Norway

11:12 a.m.

1:35 p.m.

United Kingdom

9:56 a.m.

12:14 p.m.

United States

6:13 a.m.

7:17 a.m.

We have selected a handful of countries for timings. For timings tailored specifically to your location, e.g. your nearest city, and for a full list of countries where the eclipse is visible head over to timeanddate.com.

NASA's partial solar eclipse map shows in great detail where the moon's shadow will sweep across Earth:

NASA map shows where the March 29, 2025, eclipse can be seen. (Image credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

Yellow lines indicate the percentage of the sun covered at maximum eclipse and green lines mark the time of maximum eclipse in UTC. Orange loops show where the eclipse begins or ends at sunrise and sunset. Along the sunrise line (on the left), locations such as Niagara Falls, Washington D.C., and Virginia Beach will witness a roughly 1% eclipse at sunrise, marking the point where the eclipse concludes as the sun rises.

To the right of the map, another orange line runs through Newfoundland, Canada, indicating where the eclipse will begin at sunrise. Blue lines highlight locations where the maximum eclipse happens at sunrise or sunset. Times are in UTC (e.g., 10:30 UTC = 6:30 a.m. EDT).

If you are unable to catch the solar eclipse in person, we'll be livestreaming the event on Space.com courtesy of timeanddate so you can enjoy the deep partial solar eclipse and maybe even some rare "solar horns" from the comfort of your own home. You can also keep up with the latest solar eclipse news and events with our solar eclipse live blog.

How to watch the eclipse safely

a person on the left takes a photo of a man and a dog both wearing solar eclipse glasses with two people also wearing eclipse glasses stood in the background.

Eclipse glasses are perfect for viewing the partial solar eclipse safely. (Image credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
Related stories:

Best places in the US and Canada to see rare 'double sunrise' during partial solar eclipse on March 29

Sunspots may be visible during the March 29 partial solar eclipse. Here's how to spot them.

Where will the partial solar eclipse be visible in March 2025?

Never use regular sunglasses to observe the sun. The only safe way to look directly at the sun is through specifically designed solar filters, using solar eclipse glasses for direct viewing and solar filters for telescopes and binoculars.

We have rounded up some of the best solar viewing kit deals available for you to make the most of your next sun viewing experience.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the solar eclipse and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about eclipses
a sunrise on the left over water and a quaint lighthouse in the foreground on the right.

Best places in the US and Canada to see rare 'double sunrise' during partial solar eclipse on March 29
two &#039;horns&#039; appear in the lower portion of the image, showing what the solar horns look like at sunrise during the partial solar eclipse.

Rare 'solar horns' will appear during partial solar eclipse on March 29 — Here are 6 of the best places in the US and Canada to see the unusual phenomenon
Clones in sci-fi movies

Send in the clones — Mickey 17, and 17 other famous clones from sci-fi movies and shows
See more latest
Most Popular
children in space suits float in space
New documentary 'Children of the Sky' asks the bold question: Can we raise kids in space? (op-ed)
night sky map
The new moon of March 2025 creates a partial solar eclipse this weekend
A Rocket Lab Electron booster carrying 13 NASA satellites, including 10 cubesats for agency&#039;s Educational Launch of Nanosatellites program, lifts off from the Mahia Peninsula of New Zealand&#039;s North Island on Dec. 16, 2018 on the ElaNa-19 mission.
Watch Rocket Lab launch 'Finding Hot Wildfires Near You' mission from New Zealand today
A worried woman in a blue-and-white sci-fi uniform
"The monster will come for us all!” Mon Mothma rouses the rebels in new 'Andor' Season 2 trailer
illustration of the kennedy center for performing arts as seen from above and with fireworks going off on the Potomac River
'Earth to Space' art festival set to launch at Kennedy Center this week
a large orange fuselage stands up the middle, with smaller white fueslages attached on both sides.
NASA completes SLS core stage stacking for Artemis 2 moon mission (photos)
Screenshot from the Mass Effect series showing the male Commander Shepard
10 things we want from the next Mass Effect game
a lunar eclipse sequence arches overhead and a moonbow in the foreground in the mist of the nearby waterfall.
Rare moonbow shines below total lunar eclipse in stunning photo: 'This is definitely the first time I've tried something like this, but will not be the last'
a frightened woman with blood on her forehead
'It's coming!' New 'Alien: Earth' trailer is packed with nostalgia, a creepy android, and some very unfortunate humans (video)
a city is seen at night from space by only its glowing lights on buildings and structures
'City of Lights' as seen at night from space: Space photo of the day